Warrior Moms: Celebrating Veteran mothers through D.O.U.L.A.S. Program

Program helps build community for women Veterans navigating pregnancy and new motherhood

For women Veterans navigating pregnancy and new motherhood, VA is making sure they don’t do it alone.

Women Veterans enrolled in Miami VA’s Maternity Care Program recently gathered for a Warrior Moms photo shoot, an event designed not just to capture a moment, but to build the kind of community that makes a real difference in maternal health outcomes.

The event was organized to strengthen engagement with Miami VA’s newly established D.O.U.L.A.S. Program (Dedicated to Offering Uninterrupted Learning with Advocacy and Support).

“Our goal is to target women Veterans who are enrolled in the VA Maternity Care Program so they can be fully engaged in the VA D.O.U.L.A.S. Program,” Andrea Miller, lead maternity care coordinator said. “This not only includes continuity of care in their medical care, but also provides opportunities for Veterans to engage with each other and build community.”

More than a medical appointment

While telehealth has made care more accessible, many women Veterans want something telehealth can’t provide, a community of people who understand what they’re going through.

The Women Veterans Program centers its mission on ensuring women Veterans have access to comprehensive, gender-specific care in a safe and welcoming environment.

“Our program has always focused on ensuring women Veterans feel a true sense of continued support and camaraderie,” Miller said. “Events like our annual Warrior Moms Baby Shower and this photo shoot allow us to continuously honor them for their service.”

Participants said the experience made them feel seen and appreciated, not just as patients, but as Veterans and mothers. For one Warrior Mom, the event carried a meaning that went well beyond the camera.

“Family photo shoots have become a thing of the past, and it was so nice to have the opportunity to capture pictures with their family, memories that will last a lifetime,” she said. “We were so anxious to receive them to share with family and friends.”

A growing commitment to women’s health

The D.O.U.L.A.S. Program reflects Miami VA’s broader investment in expanding in-person support for women at every stage of the maternal journey. It connects new and expecting mothers with one another and with clinical professionals who can address prenatal and postpartum questions directly.

The initiative aligns with VA’s national commitment to specialized, high-quality care for women Veterans.

Through programs like Warrior Moms, VA is ensuring women Veterans feel recognized, supported and connected, from the first prenatal appointment through every milestone of motherhood.

Learn more about women Veterans health services at VA.