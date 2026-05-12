Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Multiple charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A1003456

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Jack Skiff

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: Beginning at about 11:15 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 northbound, from White River Junction to the Highgate Port of Entry.

VIOLATION: Eluding in a Grossly Negligent Manner (x3), Grossly Negligent Operation, and a multitude of Vermont Civil Traffic Violations.





ACCUSED: Duche Romeus

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Revere, MA





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The court has amended bail in this case to $25,000 on three counts of eluding in a grossly negligent manner.









***Initial news release, 6:20 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2026***

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police began receiving multiple reports of an erratic driver traveling at excessive speeds on Interstate 89 in the Royalton Barracks coverage area. An alert was issued for police to be on the lookout for the vehicle, which was reported to be a silver Toyota Camry with Massachusetts plates.





Troopers from the Williston Barracks observed the vehicle as it continued northbound in Bolton at speeds estimated in excess of 100 mph. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver evaded troopers at high rates of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle due to the inherent risks to public safety.





Shortly thereafter, troopers from the St. Albans Barracks, joined by members of the Swanton Police Department, encountered the vehicle on I-89 in Franklin County as it continued northbound at over 100 mph. Additional attempts to conduct a motor-vehicle stop were unsuccessful. The vehicle continued until it reached the Highgate border crossing into Canada, where the driver, Duche Romeus, 30, of Revere, Massachusetts, was detained by Canadian customs authorities.





After being refused entry into Canada, Romeus was released back into the United States and placed under arrest by the Vermont State Police on the above listed charges. Following processing at the St. Albans Barracks, Romeus was ordered jailed for lack of $50,000 bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility. He is scheduled for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2026 @ 1230 hours.

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.