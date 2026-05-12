Traffic Alert - Vt Route 7A, Shaftsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 7A, Shaftsbury has both lanes obstructed in the area of between White Tail Run (Arlington) and State Park Rd (Shaftsbury) due to a powerline(s) down.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.