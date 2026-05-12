St. Albans Barracks / False Information to Police
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 26A2002959
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of Arrest: 05/11/2026 @ 10:58 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fisher Pond Rd
TOWN: St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION: False Info to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Kyrsten St Martin
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation on Fisher Pond Rd in St. Albans. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Kyrsten St Martin, had provided a false name and date of birth. She was issued a citation, a ticket for driving with a suspended license and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/26 @ 8:00am
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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