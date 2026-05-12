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St. Albans Barracks / False Information to Police

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

 

CASE#: 26A2002959                                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                          

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME of Arrest: 05/11/2026 @ 10:58 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fisher Pond Rd 

TOWN: St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: False Info to a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Kyrsten St Martin                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation on Fisher Pond Rd in St. Albans. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Kyrsten St Martin, had provided a false name and date of birth. She was issued a citation, a ticket for driving with a suspended license and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/26 @ 8:00am        

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

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St. Albans Barracks / False Information to Police

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