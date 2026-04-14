TrellisWare to Showcase Resilient MANET Solutions at SOF Week 2026

TrellisWare waveforms and radios uniquely provide a range of advanced, resilient, and fully interoperable MANET solutions, demonstrating how mission-critical connectivity enables success for allied Special Operations Forces worldwide.

TrellisWare’s massive ecosystem of interoperable radios with over 225,000 systems fielded leverages our TSM and Katana waveforms that have moved beyond promises to become mission-proven standards.”
— Matt Fallows, Vice President, Global BD & Customer Support

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., the trusted leader in resilient waveforms and interoperable tactical radios, today announced the company will be exhibiting in booth #313 at SOF Week 2026, to be held at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, May 18 - 21, 2026. The company will showcase its portfolio of broad-spectrum Software Defined Radios (SDRs) and advanced multi-waveform technologies being used by allied Special Operations Forces (SOF) worldwide.

As modern threats evolve, TrellisWare is leading the charge in spectrum dominance. The company will specifically feature the Katana™ Wideband waveform, a modern MANET solution purpose-built to meet peer threats head-on. By providing true resiliency in the presence of sophisticated jamming, Katana Wideband enables SOF to maintain seamless data connectivity, even in the most highly contested electronic warfare (EW) environments. TrellisWare will also feature its extensive partner ecosystem and integrated solutions that have been proven to deliver resilient communications across modern and legacy platforms.

"TrellisWare’s massive ecosystem of interoperable radios with over 225,000 systems fielded leverages our TSM® and Katana waveforms that have moved beyond promises to become mission-proven standards," says Matt Fallows, Vice President, Global Business Development and Customer Support for TrellisWare. "As a result, we are giving operators the ability to prevail over the complexities of modern warfare by ensuring that when spectrum is contested, our technology does exactly what we say it will: keep the team connected.”

At the foundation of TrellisWare’s Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) is Barrage™ Relay, the company’s unique and pathless tactical communications technology that delivers proven scalability and performance, ensuring quality of service as operational demands evolve. Capitalizing on this purpose-built technology, TrellisWare delivers the flexibility, security, and reliability required for modern tactical communications, keeping users connected when it matters most.

To schedule a meeting with TrellisWare executives in advance, please contact sales@trellisware.com or stop by booth #313 during the show. For more information about TrellisWare, please visit www.trellisware.com.

Peter Nilsson
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
pnilsson@trellisware.com

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Peter Nilsson
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. pnilsson@trellisware.com
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TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
10641 Scripps Summit Court, Suite 100
San Diego, California, 92131
United States
+1 858-753-1600
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Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Diego, California, TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare's waveforms are the industry standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications that power a wide array of interoperable Software Defined Radios (SDRs) that help ensure mission success across today's highly contested battlespaces. The company provides unmatched spectrum support, develops products that are engineered for seamless network scalability, and provides extreme mobility in the most challenging RF environments. For more information, please call 858-753-1600 or write to sales@trellisware.com.

TrellisWare website

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