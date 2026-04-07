Built To Fly – TrellisWare Launches TW Ghost™ 881 Embedded Radio

Tactical communications leader expands its proven unmanned systems portfolio with a cost-effective, lightweight Software Defined Radio (SDR) that has been purpose-built for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) & other SWaP-constrained platforms.

TrellisWare's new TW Ghost 881 radio offers a very lightweight SDR to host our highly resilient waveforms designed for challenging RF environments.”
— April Kom, Sr. Product Manager, Unmanned System Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., the trusted leader in resilient waveforms and interoperable tactical radios, today announced the company has launched its latest radio, the TW Ghost 881 radio for the important and evolving unmanned systems market.

As a globally trusted and mission proven partner in tactical communications, TrellisWare designed the TW Ghost 881 for seamless integration across a broad range of mission systems. The lightweight radio provides high-performance Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), real-time video, Command and Control (C2), and relay capabilities that significantly extend network reach and resiliency. Based on the proven TW Ghost 880 architecture, the stealthy new radio (under 100 grams) delivers exceptional performance with minimal integration effort, making it ideal for airborne, ground, and relay node deployments.

“TrellisWare's new TW Ghost 881 radio offers a very lightweight SDR to host our highly resilient waveforms designed for challenging RF environments. The TW-881 is uniquely positioned to combat EW threats in the unmanned market," says April Kom, Sr. Product Manager, Unmanned System Solutions at TrellisWare. “The TW-881 mitigates common and unforeseen challenges across Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) by combining highly optimized hardware with TrellisWare’s industry-standard TSM® waveform and Katana™, the company’s narrowband waveform that has been purpose-built to thrive in contested environments.”

Key Features:
• Compact, Airborne-Ready Design—Lightweight, cost-effective SDR optimized for SWaP-constrained Group 1 and 2 UAS platforms.
• ISR, C2 and Relay Optimization—Enables high throughput, low latency networking for real-time sensor data, video, C2, and relay across extended ranges for airborne and mobile missions.
• Plug-and-Play Interfaces—Ethernet, Serial, and USB data interfaces to support C2, status, and payload data.
• Streamlined Integration—Compatible with TrellisWare APIs, tools, and the TW-880 ecosystem to accelerate development and reduce overall integration effort.

Multi-Waveform Capabilities:
• TSM - A scalable and robust MANET waveform purpose-built to support extremely large networks with simultaneous voice, data, video, and Position Location Information (PLI) operating in a single radio frequency channel.
• Katana WB Anti-Jam Connectivity (Optional) - Wideband frequency-hopping anti-jam MANET delivering resilient voice, PLI, and high-throughput IP data in harsh RF environments.
• Seismic A/J UAS Connectivity (Optional) - Anti-jam C2 link with simultaneous high-throughput downlink for video, sensor data, and telemetry, optimized for low latency.

The TrellisWare TW Ghost 881, by integrating the industry-standard TSM and Katana waveforms, offers a critical solution to the evolving complexities of modern unmanned operations. In an era where electronic warfare and signal interference are becoming standard obstacles, this radio provides the reliable, low-latency connectivity required for high-stakes ISR and C2 missions. By leveraging these resilient waveforms within a SWaP-optimized, stealthy form factor, TrellisWare ensures that UAS platforms can maintain a tactical advantage in the world’s most contested environments, ultimately enhancing mission success and operational safety.

At the foundation of TrellisWare’s Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) is Barrage™ Relay, the company’s unique and pathless tactical communications technology that delivers proven scalability and performance, ensuring quality of service as operational demands evolve. Capitalizing on this purpose-built technology, TrellisWare delivers the flexibility, security, and reliability required for modern tactical communications, keeping users connected when it matters most.

Peter Nilsson
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
pnilsson@trellisware.com
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Peter Nilsson
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. pnilsson@trellisware.com
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TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
10641 Scripps Summit Court, Suite 100
San Diego, California, 92131
United States
+1 858-753-1600
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Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Diego, California, TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare's waveforms are the industry standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications that power a wide array of interoperable Software Defined Radios (SDRs) that help ensure mission success across today's highly contested battlespaces. The company provides unmatched spectrum support, develops products that are engineered for seamless network scalability, and provides extreme mobility in the most challenging RF environments. For more information, please call 858-753-1600 or write to sales@trellisware.com.

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