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Northwest Wyoming roadway shoulder sealing under way

Fog sealing of highway shoulders began this morning in northwest Wyoming.

Fog sealing uses quick-drying oil to seal highway shoulders and is part of the Wyoming Department of Transportation's summer chip-sealing maintenance program.

All work depends on favorable weather conditions.

Fog sealing started today, Monday, May 11, on Wyoming 120 between Thermopolis and Meeteetse.

Fog sealing is scheduled to continue Wednesday, May 13, on U.S. 16 between Worland and Ten Sleep.

"We're asking people to avoid driving, running or bicycling on the fog-sealed highway shoulders for 24 hours," said WYDOT fog sealing foreman Shane Shoopman of Ten Sleep. "These roadways will be chip sealed later this summer."

WYDOT's summer maintenance chip sealing work, which includes fog sealing, is the most cost-effective way to maintain and extend the life of highways in Wyoming.

For information about road maintenance, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803. 

 

A photo of a WYDOT truck conducting fog sealing work on the shoulder of a highway

WYDOT fog sealing today between Thermopolis and Meeteetse. WYDOT Photo. 

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Northwest Wyoming roadway shoulder sealing under way

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