WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is modernizing its mobile communication capabilities by transitioning from the Department of War Mobility Unclassified Capability, or DMUC, program. By May 30, 2026, the Defense Information Systems Agency, or DISA, will officially cease support for all Army DMUC devices. This will drive a force-wide shift to the Army Mobility Program, or AMP.

The transition is driven by a January 2026 DISA advisory that detailed a new mobile device management approach. The updated framework will no longer be compatible with the Army 365 environment, obliging the Army to move on from the DMUC program. To maintain secure and uninterrupted connectivity, all commands must disenroll their government-furnished equipment, or GFE, mobile devices from the program and turn them in to their telephone control officer, or TCO, before the May 30 deadline.

"The DMUC program transition is a necessary modernization step in our ongoing transformation efforts,” said Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, Army deputy chief of staff, G-6. “The Army Mobility Program gives our people a more flexible, secure and user-friendly way to stay connected to the mission without the burden of carrying a second device.”

However, users who require dedicated GFE connectivity may keep their device, or be issued a device, if approved by the first general officer or civilian senior executive in their chain of command, by exception. Since these are government-owned assets, an important reminder that all data and activities on the device remain subject to standard monitoring, search and seizure protocols to safeguard data and networks.

For those that are not approved by exception, the primary and preferred method for connectivity is the Bring Your Own Device, or BYOD, program. This option allows personnel to voluntarily use their personal devices for official duties via secure applications like https://www.hypori.com/users/army-byod-with-hypori and https://armyconnect.me/the-ultimate-guide-to-a365-and-army-mam-for-secure-mobile-access/, or MAM. These environments create an encrypted, isolated workspace for government tasks. The Army’s monitoring is strictly limited to these applications, ensuring the user’s personal information, such as texts, photos, and browsing history, remain private and inaccessible to the Army.

This mandatory transition represents a critical step in the Army’s ongoing modernization and security efforts. Leaders across the force are expected to facilitate this changeover so personnel have the tools to continue their missions.

For detailed implementation guidance, personnel can visit the AMP portal at https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/SitePages/AMP.aspx or “Deputy Chief of Staff (DCS G-6)” webpage for FAQs at https://www.army.mil/g6#org-dmuc-transition.

For immediate technical assistance, users should contact their local S6, information management officer, or the Army Enterprise Service Desk at 866-335-2769 or https://www.aesmp.army.mil/csm. Personnel needing help with Hypori enrollment should contact the support line at 833-638-9202. Additionally, peer-to-peer support is available on Microsoft Teams under the “https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/team/19%3Adod%3Ad77ab2923cea4c75b8b75f4a67bb66b3%40thread.skype/conversations?groupId=b60fe317-dc54-48e4-83d9-1fd466f1d069&tenantId=fae6d70f-954b-4811-92b6-0530d6f84c43” channel.

(Note: article by U.S. Army Public Affairs.)