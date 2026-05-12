Cedar Park TMS Introduces Accelerated One-Day TMS Therapy for Rapid Relief

Cedar Park TMS now offers ONE-D Accelerated TMS Therapy for eligible patients with depression. Dr. Brian S. Earthman, psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist at Cedar Park TMS. Cedar Park TMS provides ONE-D Accelerated TMS Therapy in a calm, patient-centered treatment setting.

Austin's Leading Mental Health Clinic Offers Groundbreaking Treatment for Depression

Patients benefit from faster symptom relief, often within three to five days and far fewer clinic visits.” — Dr. Brian S. Earthman

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedar Park TMS is proud to announce the introduction of its accelerated ONE-D TMS therapy , a breakthrough approach to treating depression in just one day. This new innovative treatment option can condense a nine-week traditional TMS protocol into just a single day, providing rapid relief for patients struggling with depression and anxiety.Traditional transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) uses magnetic pulses to stimulate the brain and target the areas responsible for common depression and anxiety symptoms. The process is noninvasive, very tolerable, and FDA-approved for a variety of conditions.Unlike traditional treatment timelines, ONE-D Accelerated TMS delivers 20 three-minute theta-burst sessions in one day, targeting the brain's mood-regulating areas. Clinical data indicate approximately 90% response and 70% remission rates, with benefits often lasting at least six months.“Patients benefit from faster symptom relief, often within three to five days and far fewer clinic visits,” said Dr. Brian S. Earthman , psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist at Cedar Park TMS. “This can be a game-changer for those who want to see rapid improvement and regain their quality of life.”The advanced treatment offers a safety profile comparable to standard TMS, rapid symptom relief often within three to five days, fewer clinic visits, and an opportunity to resume normal activities the next day. It is suitable for many patients who have not achieved adequate relief from at least two antidepressant trials or who seek a non-drug option.Dr. Earthman, a Clinical TMS Society-trained psychiatrist since 2018 and a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine, brings an extensive background in integrating TMS into comprehensive mental health care. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, earned his medical degree from Texas Tech School of Medicine and completed psychiatry residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.Cedar Park TMS has pioneered TMS therapy in the Austin area since 2018 and is one of the few centers in the U.S. offering this cutting-edge, one-day accelerated TMS treatment in a calm, patient-centered environment.Cedar Park TMS is honored to support veterans and first responders on their journey toward richer, more fulfilling lives. The practice encourages those experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, or other service-related conditions to schedule a consultation and explore personalized treatment options for a healthier, brighter future.To learn more about our services or to schedule an appointment, visit www.cedarparktms.com or call (512) 955-5660.About Cedar Park TMSLed by Dr. Brian S. Earthman, Cedar Park TMS provides a comprehensive approach to mental health care, including medication management, TMS therapy, Spravatotherapy, and other outpatient psychiatric services. The practice has been a pioneer in TMS therapy since 2018 and has offered compassionate, effective care since 2008.clinical data reference: https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-5679327/v1

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