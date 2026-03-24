Cedar Park TMS Improves Access to Care With Expanded Appointment Availability and New Staff Additions

Led by Dr. Brian S. Earthman, Practice Now Offers Faster Appointments and Comprehensive TMS & Psychiatric Services in Cedar Park and Austin

Our goal at Cedar Park TMS has always been to provide timely, compassionate, and effective care to individuals seeking help with mental health challenges,” — Dr. Brian S. Earthman

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedar Park TMS , led by renowned psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist Dr. Brian S. Earthman , is proud to announce new resources and expanded availability of psychiatric services. In December 2025, the practice completed the consolidation of Dr. Denae Rickenbacker’s CedarParkPsych into Cedar Park TMS, expanding high-quality mental health services for the Cedar Park and greater Austin communities.To further expand patient access, Mandy Do, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C, joins Cedar Park TMS with nearly 20 years of experience in psychiatry. As a dual-certified psychiatric and family nurse practitioner, Mandy has extensive experience in adult mental health care and has worked in long-term care, community settings, and telehealth. Her compassionate, patient-centered approach to care is a valuable addition to the team.With the addition of new providers and resources, the practice offers a full continuum of psychiatric services under one roof. As a result, new and existing patients can now be seen within seven days, ensuring faster access to timely and compassionate care while the expanded team remains fully committed to delivering the highest level of psychiatric services to the community.Cedar Park TMS, known for its advanced TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation), has been a pioneer in the Austin area since introducing TMS therapy in 2018. The practice has earned a reputation for its skilled team and commitment to patient-centered care. Dr. Earthman and the Cedar Park TMS team bring extensive expertise to the practice, offering an integrated approach that includes medication management, therapy, and cutting-edge treatments such as TMS and Spravato“Our goal at Cedar Park TMS has always been to provide timely, compassionate, and effective care to individuals seeking help with mental health challenges,” said Dr. Earthman. “With these additions, we can offer even more seamless access to care and a broader range of services to those in need.”With these updates, Cedar Park TMS continues to grow as a trusted psychiatric resource in the Austin market, providing high-quality, accessible mental health care to the community.To learn more about our services or to schedule an appointment, often within seven days, visit www.cedarparktms.com or call (512) 955-5660.About Cedar Park TMSLed by Dr. Brian S. Earthman, Cedar Park TMS provides a comprehensive approach to mental health care, including medication management, TMS therapy, Spravatotherapy, and other outpatient psychiatric services. The practice has been a pioneer in TMS therapy since 2018 and has offered compassionate, effective care since 2008.

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