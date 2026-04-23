The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group to Open New Palm Harbor Location on May 1

Dr. Cassaundra Lewis The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group to Open New Palm Harbor Location The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group

Advanced, trusted psychiatric care is now closer to home for North Pinellas County residents

Our goal is to make it easier for patients and referral partners in this area to access high-quality care, whether they are looking for medication management or advanced treatment for depression.” — Dr. Cassaundra Lewis

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group will open a new location in Palm Harbor on May 1, 2026 and host an Open House event for local providers on May 8, expanding access to advanced psychiatric care and innovative treatment options for patients, families, and referral partners in North Pinellas County.The new office, located at 33920 U.S. Highway 19 North, Suite 340, will be led by board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Cassaundra Lewis . This expansion builds on the practice’s existing locations in Tampa, Brandon, and St. Petersburg, bringing specialized mental health services closer to the community.The Palm Harbor location will offer medication management, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), accelerated TMS, and Spravatofor patients seeking effective options for depression and other mental health conditions. The practice is now accepting new patients with same-week availability.“I’m excited to help lead our new Palm Harbor location and serve this community with the same thoughtful, patient-centered approach The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group is known for throughout Tampa Bay,” said Dr. Lewis. “Our goal is to make it easier for patients and referral partners in this area to access high-quality care, whether they are looking for medication management or advanced treatment options for depression.”Dr. Cassaundra Lewis, a Florida native, completed her psychiatry residency at the University of Central Florida HCA GME, where she served as administrative chief psychiatry resident. She is board-certified in psychiatry, a member of the Florida Psychiatric Society and the American Psychiatric Association, and has volunteered with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Dr. Faizi Ahmed , lead psychiatrist and founder of The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group, emphasized the importance of the new location:“Palm Harbor is an important step forward in our mission to expand access to advanced, evidence-based mental health care across Tampa Bay,” said Dr. Ahmed. “We know that when patients are struggling with treatment-resistant depression, timely access matters. By opening this new location, we are bringing trusted care, innovative treatment options like TMS, accelerated TMS, and Spravato, and strong psychiatric support closer to home for more patients and families.”Dr. Ahmed is board-certified in Psychiatry through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and board-certified in Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Neurology through the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties at the University of South Florida.The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group has been providing advanced care in the Tampa Bay area since 2016, with a strong focus on innovative, evidence-based treatments and close collaboration with referring providers.How to SchedulePatients can request an appointment at www.tampaneuropsychiatry.com or by calling 813-995-1775.Grand Opening EventThe practice will host an Open House and Provider Meet-and-Greet on Friday, May 8, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the new Palm Harbor office. Attendees can tour the facility, meet the clinical team, enjoy light refreshments, and learn more about available services.Providers and community partners interested in attending the May 8 event can RSVP to LarissaG@beaconbh.com by May 1 (please include your name, practice, and the number of attendees).LocationThe Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group – Palm Harbor33920 US Highway 19 North, Suite 340Palm Harbor, FL 34684About The Neuropsychiatry & TMS GroupThe Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group is a leading provider of advanced psychiatric care in the Tampa Bay region, offering evidence-based treatment for patients with depression and other mental health conditions. The practice specializes in TMS, accelerated TMS, Spravato, and medication management, with an emphasis on collaborative, integrated support for individuals with treatment-resistant depression. With locations in Tampa, Brandon, St. Petersburg, and now Palm Harbor, The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group is committed to expanding access to trusted mental health care across the community.

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