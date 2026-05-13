EFCG and MSA Professional Services Launch IMERITUS Pilot to Transform Institutional Knowledge into a Capital Asset

This new collaboration will explore how expert knowledge can be captured, preserved, and scaled across professional services organizations

BARABOO, WI AND BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Environmental Financial Consulting Group, LLC (“ EFCG ”) today announced a pilot collaboration with MSA Professional Services , Inc. (“MSA”) for IMERITUS, a new technology-enabled service designed to help organizations capture, preserve, and activate the expertise of their most experienced professionals.Across the architecture, engineering, consulting, environmental, and infrastructure sectors, firms face a growing challenge: much of their most valuable knowledge resides in the judgment, experience, relationships, and decision-making history of senior professionals. When those individuals retire, transition roles, or move on from the organization, decades of expertise can become difficult to access or may be lost entirely.IMERITUS is designed to address that challenge by helping organizations convert individual knowledge and expertise into an enduring capital asset, one that can support leadership development, technical continuity, mentoring, innovation, and better decision-making over time.“Firms have long recognized that their people are their greatest asset, but too often that value is informal, undocumented, and difficult to scale,” said Marcus Quigley, Partner and Technology & Innovation Practice Lead at EFCG. “IMERITUS is about helping organizations transform the wisdom of their most experienced professionals into a durable, accessible resource that continues to create value for the firm, its people, and its clients.”Through the pilot, EFCG and MSA are deploying practical ways to capture and organize expert knowledge so it can be responsibly accessed and applied by future leaders and teams. The initiative is focused on preserving institutional knowledge in a confidential environment, strengthening continuity, and helping experienced professionals extend their impact beyond any single project, role, or point in time.“MSA has always believed that our people’s expertise is central to the value we deliver to clients and communities,” said Jaime Kurten, Director of Applied Technology and Innovation at MSA Professional Services. “This pilot gives us an opportunity to think differently about how we preserve and scale that expertise. By turning hard-earned knowledge into an accessible organizational asset, we can support the next generation of leaders while continuing to build on the experience that has shaped our firm.”IMERITUS combines structured knowledge capture, expert interviews, curated source materials, and AI-enabled retrieval to create secure, organization-specific knowledge resources. These resources are designed to help employees access relevant expertise, understand historical decisions, learn from prior work, and benefit from the judgment of experienced professionals in a more consistent and scalable way.The pilot reflects a broader industry need to modernize knowledge management as firms navigate leadership transitions, workforce development challenges, and increasing demands for innovation and operational resilience.“Knowledge management has historically been treated as a documentation problem,” Quigley added. “We believe it is a capital allocation opportunity. The expertise inside a firm is an asset that can be captured, structured, protected, and deployed more effectively. IMERITUS gives organizations a path to do that.”About EFCGThe Environmental Financial Consulting Group, LLC (“EFCG”) is a leading advisor to architecture, engineering, consulting, environmental, and infrastructure firms. EFCG works with executive leadership teams to address strategic, financial, operational, technology, and ownership challenges across the industry.About MSA Professional ServicesMSA Professional Services, Inc. is a multidisciplinary consulting firm serving public and private clients through planning, engineering, architecture, surveying, funding, environmental, and technology services. MSA partners with communities and organizations to help solve complex infrastructure and development challenges.

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