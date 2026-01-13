EFCG Advises Olsson on its Sale to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Environmental Financial Consulting Group, LLC (“EFCG”), through its registered broker-dealer affiliate EFCG Transaction Services LLC, is pleased to announce the sale of the engineering firm Olsson, Inc. (“Olsson”) to investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”), the middle-market focused private equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. The transaction was led by Jessica Zofnass Barclay, Trevor Casey, and Emily Shaw.“It was an honor to work alongside Brad Strittmatter and the entire Olsson team throughout this engagement. Olsson’s unwavering focus on its people and exceptional culture made finding the right partner the cornerstone of this process,” said EFCG Managing Partner, Jessica Zofnass Barclay. “Olsson marks a tremendous success for EFCG and highlights our ability to run competitive processes that achieve outstanding outcomes for our clients.”“We are proud to have had the opportunity to advise the Olsson team on this important transaction,” said Trevor Casey, Director at EFCG. “Olsson is a recognized brand with an exceptional legacy, and we are excited to watch the company’s next chapter unfold in partnership with MSCP.”Olsson, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, was founded in 1956 and has more than 2,000 employees in 35 offices throughout the United States today. Olsson offers a comprehensive suite of infrastructure engineering design and consulting solutions to both public and private clients across a diverse set of end markets including technology, transportation and water infrastructure, power, industrial, federal, and others. Throughout its nearly 70-year history as an employee-owned firm, Olsson has experienced tremendous success and has developed a reputation as a leader within the markets it serves.Brad Strittmatter, CEO of Olsson, said, “The partnership with MSCP represents a major milestone in Olsson’s journey and presents an exciting opportunity for the company, our employees, and our clients as we look to our next phase of growth. With MSCP as our partner, we truly have the best of both worlds: we remain Olsson, continuing to lead the business with the same vision and mission, while gaining the backing and resources of a global institution with extensive expertise in supporting companies like ours.”Reflecting on the collaboration with EFCG, Strittmatter said, “The entire EFCG team was instrumental in driving a successful outcome.” Strittmatter added, “EFCG’s deep knowledge of the AEC industry, disciplined approach, and strategic guidance enabled us to identify the right partner and navigate the process with confidence and precision. We are truly grateful for their hard work, dedication, and unwavering support throughout the engagement.”EFCG served as the exclusive financial advisor to Olsson.About EFCGFounded in 1990, the Environmental Financial Consulting Group is a global specialized M&A advisor and management consultant to Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting (AEC) firms. Our mission is to provide a strategic edge to AEC firms to advance the industry. For 35+ years and counting, we have served as a retained advisor to 550+ firms, advised on 240+ M&A transactions, and held more than 100 executive conferences. For more information, please visit efcg.com EFCG Transaction Services LLC is a SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA ( www.finra.org ) and SIPC ( www.sipc.org ).

