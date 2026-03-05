EFCG Announces Amy Davis as the 2026 CFO of the Year

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) is proud to announce that Amy Davis, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of RS&H, has been awarded EFCG’s 2026 CFO of the Year Award.Davis was presented with the award at EFCG’s 26th Annual CFO Conference, held March 4–6 in Denver. Each year, the conference convenes more than 150+ financial leaders across the architecture, engineering, and consulting (AEC) industry for an early assessment of sector performance and a candid exchange on the strategic and financial challenges shaping the year ahead.The award recognizes Davis for her distinguished financial leadership, disciplined stewardship, and a sustained commitment to strengthening RS&H’s competitive position. Past recipients include Pat Sheridan (Verdantas), Theresa Jang (Stantec), Chris Nelson (McKim & Creed), Alan Jennat (Arup Americas), Cindy Milrany (Freese and Nichols), Craig Denson (HNTB), Michael Wood (Ensafe), Terry Cox (HDR), Mike Moran (Golder; now part of WSP), and George Pierson (Kleinfelder).As CFO and a member of the board of directors, Davis partners with the rest of RS&H’s senior leadership team and board to shape the firm’s long-term financial and strategic direction. She brings more than 25 years of global experience spanning AEC, retail, manufacturing, and Big Four public accounting. Her expertise includes strategic planning, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, enterprise risk management, and operational finance, capabilities that have positioned her as a steady architect of sustainable growth.Under her financial leadership, RS&H, a 100% employee-owned firm founded in 1941, has continued to expand its national presence and deepen its impact across transportation, aviation, federal, corporate, health and science, and aerospace markets. Today, the firm employs more than 1,900 professionals nationwide. Colleagues cite Davis’s analytical rigor and collaborative leadership style as central to reinforcing the firm’s long-term value creation strategy."Amy has transformed the finance function at RS&H into a true partner to the business—one that not only drives performance but helps guide the firm’s future. She has a remarkable ability to make financial goals meaningful across the organization, inspiring employee owners to see how their work contributes to the company’s success. She is a collaborative and trusted leader who represents the best of financial leadership in our industry,” said Rebecca Zofnass, Managing Partner of EFCG.“In close partnership with RS&H CEO Lisa Robert and the rest of the executive team, Amy has materially strengthened RS&H’s financial sustainability while maintaining a deep commitment to its people, culture, and the long-term health of the AEC industry,” adds Julie Hasiba, Managing Partner of EFCG.EFCG congratulates Davis on this recognition and acknowledges her continued contribution to both RS&H and the broader AEC community.For more information about RS&H, please visit www.rsandh.com About EFCGFounded in 1990, the Environmental Financial Consulting Group is a global specialized M&A advisor and management consultant to architecture, engineering, and consulting (AEC) firms. Our mission is to provide a strategic edge to AEC firms to advance the industry. For 35+ years and counting, we have served as a retained advisor to 550+ firms, advised on 240+ M&A transactions, and held more than 100 executive conferences. The relationships we have formed with the executive teams at every major AEC firm make us a trusted corporate finance, strategic, and M&A advisor.For more information, visit www.efcg.com or email efcg@efcg.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.