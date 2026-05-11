Vacancies on Various County Committees - Applications Due Friday, May 22, 2026
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve as a member on the County committees listed below. The following positions are currently vacant:
Affordable Housing Advisory Committee
- One (1) citizen who is actively engaged in the banking or mortgage banking industry connection with affordable housing
- One (1) citizen who represents essential services personnel, as defined in the local housing assistance plan
- One (1) citizen who is actively engaged as a for-profit provider of affordable housing
- One (1) citizen who is a representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building in connection with affordable housing.
Board of Construction and Regulation
- One (1) position Architect/Engineer
- One (1) position Consumer Representative
All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. These are voluntary, non-paid positions, and may be designated as an alternate member position.
Applications are available in the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, Florida, 34604, or by calling 352-754-4002, or by visiting our website at www.HernandoCounty.us/committees. Applications must be emailed to the County Administrator’s Office at Administration@co.hernando.fl.us and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2026.
For further information about a specific board or committee, please contact the County Administrator’s Office at 352-754-4002.
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