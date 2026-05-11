Vacancies on Various County Committees - Applications Due Friday, May 22, 2026

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve as a member on the County committees listed below. The following positions are currently vacant:

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee

One (1) citizen who is actively engaged in the banking or mortgage banking industry connection with affordable housing

One (1) citizen who represents essential services personnel, as defined in the local housing assistance plan

One (1) citizen who is actively engaged as a for-profit provider of affordable housing

One (1) citizen who is a representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building in connection with affordable housing.

Board of Construction and Regulation

One (1) position Architect/Engineer

One (1) position Consumer Representative

All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. These are voluntary, non-paid positions, and may be designated as an alternate member position.

Applications are available in the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, Florida, 34604, or by calling 352-754-4002, or by visiting our website at www.HernandoCounty.us/committees. Applications must be emailed to the County Administrator’s Office at Administration@co.hernando.fl.us and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2026.

For further information about a specific board or committee, please contact the County Administrator’s Office at 352-754-4002.