Hernando County Public Library System West Hernando Branch Temporary Closure

(Brooksville, FL) – The Hernando County Public Library System’s Staffordene T. Foggia Memorial Library (West Hernando Branch Libray), located at Blackbird Ave., Brooksville, FL 34613, has temporarily closed for renovations.



This closure will remain in effect until mechanical repairs are completed and conditions have returned to normal for public access.



The three remaining Hernando County Public Library System locations will remain open and continue operating during their regular business hours:



• Frederick Eugene Lykes Jr. Memorial Library (Main Library,) located at 238 Howell

Ave., Brooksville, FL 34601.

Hours:

Monday through Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed



• East Hernando Branch Library, located at 6457 Windmere Rd., Brooksville, FL

34602.

Hours:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday and Monday: Closed



• Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library (Spring Hill Branch,) located at 9220 Spring Hill Dr.,

Spring Hill, FL 34608.

Hours:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday and Monday: Closed



For more information, please contact the Hernando County Public Library System at

352-754-4043.

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