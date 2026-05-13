IntellectAbility and Support Development Associates Launch Two Innovative eLearning Person-Centered Thinking Courses

New online trainings expand access to person-centered education for professionals supporting people with IDD and older adults

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntellectAbility, in partnership with Support Development Associates (SDA), is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking person-centered thinking (PCT) courses designed for professionals supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and older adults.Representing decades of combined expertise, this partnership converts the traditional Learning Community for Person-Centered Practices (TLCPCP) training into a fully online, interactive format, making PCT learning accessible to virtually anyone.The new offerings include separate courses focused on IDD and Aging, reflecting the distinct needs and best practices for each population. Learners will experience the full traditional TLCPCP curriculum in an innovative eLearning platform that eliminates barriers such as travel, scheduling conflicts, and the need for multi-day live sessions.Advances in technology, including AI-enhanced tools, have made this eLearning adaptation possible, allowing for a more interactive, flexible, and effective learning experience. Learners can now access high-quality PCT training from anywhere, without compromising the depth or quality of instruction.“I’m cautious about anything claiming to ‘transform’ training—because I have seen lots of approaches over the years that have not been as effective as hoped. If you’d told me even a few years ago, we’d be delivering PCT entirely online; I’d have had my doubts. But this platform truly impressed me,” said Tanya Richmond, a TLCPCP PCT Mentor Trainer with over 20 years of experience. “It engages learners instantly and brings clarity, flexibility, and depth to the learning process in a way that’s not only comparable to live instruction, but in many respects surpasses it. I never thought I’d say this but online might just be the best classroom we’ve ever had!”Person-centered practices, rooted in PCT, represent the ideal methodology of delivering services and supports that respect a person’s autonomy and promote a life of their own choosing in their own community. These courses remove logistical barriers and broaden access, enabling organizations nationwide to equip staff with the skills needed to foster choice, dignity, and independence for individuals across the lifespan.“This is a major step forward for person-centered supports,” said Dr. Craig Escudé, president of IntellectAbility. “For years, organizations have struggled to provide PCT training consistently due to staffing, travel, and scheduling barriers. This new format removes those obstacles and delivers the same depth of learning, sometimes even more effectively than traditional multi-day live sessions. We’re proud to collaborate on something that expands access and maintains the integrity of true person-centered practices.”About Support Development AssociatesSupport Development Associates (SDA) is a specialized consultation and training organization that provides customized training on person-centered thinking, planning, and practices. To learn more, visit www.sdaus.com About IntellectAbilityIntellectAbility is dedicated to improving health equity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through education, training, and tools that support risk identification, informed planning, and better care delivery. To learn more, visit www.ReplacingRisk.com Learn More

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