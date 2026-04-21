IntellectAbility Launches New Trauma-Informed Support eLearning Course for Supporters of People with IDD

New five-module eLearning course helps DSPs and supporters understand trauma in people with IDD and apply practical, trauma-informed strategies.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntellectAbility is proud to announce the release of a new five-module eLearning course designed to help Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) and other supporters better understand, recognize, and support trauma-related needs in people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Developed in partnership with renowned psychologist Dr. Karyn Harvey, this course provides practical, trauma-informed tools that frontline supporters can apply immediately in their daily work.The course explores the unique sources of trauma experienced by people with IDD, including abuse, bullying, institutionalization, neglect, and prenatal exposures. Learners will gain a clear understanding of how trauma affects the brain and body, including disruptions within the amygdala, hippocampus, prefrontal cortex, and stress-response systems. Additional modules focus on recognizing symptoms of PTSD as they commonly appear in people with IDD, the biological effects of trauma, and the specific impacts of sexual abuse.Participants will also learn what supports healing for people with IDD. This includes understanding critical developmental periods, fostering positive identity development, and creating environments where emotional safety and trust can grow. The course concludes with practical, person-centered tools for supporters, including strategies to strengthen relationships, incorporate positive psychology, provide grief support, and use resources such as the Happiness Assessment Tool to enhance well-being.“We created this course because trauma shows up differently in people with IDD, and frontline supporters are often the first to notice when something isn’t right,” said Dr. Craig Escudé, President of IntellectAbility. “With the right training, supporters can recognize trauma-based responses, build trust, and truly change someone’s life trajectory. This course gives them the knowledge and the confidence to do that.”Dr. Karyn Harvey, who has spent more than 40 years supporting people with IDD, shares that sentiment. “People with IDD often experience trauma throughout their lives, yet their responses to this trauma are frequently misunderstood,” said Dr. Harvey. “My hope is that this course gives supporters the insight and practical tools they need to recognize trauma, respond with compassion, and help people build a positive sense of self and find happiness in their lives.”This eLearning course is part of a growing library of specialized eLearning for high-impact support of people with IDD and other at-risk populations. These IntellectAbility Academy courses go beyond basic training and are focused on prevention, observation, and safer, person-centered outcomes. Categories include Health & Safety, The Fatal Five, Curriculum in IDD Healthcare, Person-Centered Thinking, and Behavior. The Academy was developed for state and agency licensing to train clinical and non-clinical staff, and several courses are also available as single-use purchases.IntellectAbility’s new Trauma-Informed Support eLearning course is now available to organizations and providers nationwide. It offers flexible online learning for teams of all sizes and is ideal for DSPs, supervisors, clinicians, and anyone working directly with people with IDD.About IntellectAbilityIntellectAbility provides tools, training, and education to help supporters reduce health risks and improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and at-risk populations. Through the Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST), clinical education programs, and a suite of evidence-informed eLearning courses, IntellectAbility equips supporters to provide safer, more person-centered care.For more information or to access the new course, visit www.ReplacingRisk.com

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