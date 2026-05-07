ACP Report Highlights Critical Gap in Disability Training for Clinicians

Closing the Gap in Disability Healthcare: American College of Physicians Report Highlights Critical Need for Training and Systemic Change

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Physicians’ (ACP) recent papers are now calling for more accessible, inclusive, and equitable healthcare for both patients and clinicians with disabilities. The ACP’s report underscores a critical gap in medical education: most clinicians receive little to no formal training on caring for patients with disabilities, leaving many providers underprepared to meet the needs of this population.“This is a pivotal moment for healthcare,” said Dr. Craig Escudé, FAAFP, FAADM, FAAIDD, President of IntellectAbility. “The ACP is calling out the exact gap that training such as the Curriculum in IDD Healthcare was designed to address. Clinicians need structured training to provide high-quality, inclusive care, and people with IDD need clinicians who have been trained to meet their healthcare needs.”The ACP papers recommend systemic changes across healthcare to ensure clinicians are prepared to meet the needs of all patients. These include integrating disability-focused education into medical school curricula, residency programs, and continuing medical education. They also highlight the importance of accessible environments and policies that support both patients and clinicians with disabilities. Learn more here IntellectAbility has been at the forefront of addressing this gap for years. The organization’s evidence-based Curriculum in IDD Healthcare provides clinicians with the knowledge and tools needed to improve communication, recognize unique healthcare needs, and deliver person-centered care for people with IDD. Thousands of physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals have completed the curriculum, with measurable improvements in confidence and competency when caring for this population.“Every year, more than 30,000 new physicians graduate from medical schools in the United States, yet many do not have the skills, experience, or confidence to provide competent care for patients with disabilities,” said Rick Rader, MD, FAAIDD, FAADM, DHL (hon). “It is time for medical education to require this overlooked and neglected curriculum to better prepare the next generation of clinicians to care for the more than 70 million Americans with disabilities.”IntellectAbility continues to expand its reach nationally, partnering with hospitals, medical schools, and professional organizations to integrate its curriculum and promote inclusive care. The organization encourages healthcare leaders to leverage these resources to improve outcomes for people with IDD and close the longstanding training gap highlighted by the ACP.About IntellectAbilityIntellectAbility improves the health, safety, and quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through evidence-based tools, training, and person-centered practices. For more information about IntellectAbility and its Curriculum in IDD Healthcare, visit ReplacingRisk.com

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