ControlTheRoom.ai™ Launches Beta at SaaStr Annual 2026

Don't waste your "at bat" moment

B2B Meeting-intel engine that synthesizes dozens of signals through 17 frameworks into actionable executive briefs for enterprise sales in high-stakes meetings

What ControlTheRoom.ai™ delivers is the interpretation of the data, not discovering it. Teams have data, yet still miss what it actually means to this meeting, with these people, today.” — MariAnne Vanella

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ControlTheRoom.ai ™, the first full-stack AI platform built to engineer enterprise B2B sales meetings before they happen, today announced its beta launch at SaaStr Annual 2026.The platform synthesizes and interprets complex account, stakeholder, and market intelligence through 17 proprietary frameworks designed to help enterprise revenue teams understand the meeting they are actually walking into — before the conversation begins.Signals spanning executive behavior, financial posture, leadership dynamics, competitive pressure, organizational risk, stakeholder influence, and market conditions are transformed into a fully synthesized executive brief within minutes, presented through a unified intelligence interface. An integrated AI Sales Coach and Executive Pressure Test system further prepares teams for likely objections, political dynamics, executive scrutiny, and high-stakes decision environments before the meeting takes place.Founded by MariAnne Vanella, CEO of The Vanella Group, ControlTheRoom.ai distills over 25 years of enterprise access frameworks that have consistently delivered 3× pipeline conversion above industry standards into this automated intelligence layer.“The difference has never been the data. Everyone has data. Anyone can dump information into an LLM and generate output. What ControlTheRoom.ai delivers is interpretation, not aggregation. Teams have data, yet still miss what it actually means to this meeting, with these people, today. After more than twenty-five years operating inside complex enterprise sales environments, one truth is unmistakable: The outcome is usually determined long before the meeting ends — by whether the team understood the room before the conversation began. ControlTheRoom.ai closes that gap. It delivers the synthesized, interpreted intelligence that top performers develop over decades.”— MariAnne Vanella, CEO & Founder, ControlTheRoom.ai™Core CapabilitiesStakeholder & Account Intelligence — deep, role-specific context and dynamics for every individual in the room.Deal Health Score — at-a-glance visibility into readiness, sentiment, competitive risk, and decision momentum.Meeting Playbook — tailored guidance, recommended approach, and critical considerations engineered for the specific people and politics present.Real-Time Intelligence Layer — on-demand signals and answers available immediately before or during final preparation.Financial, Legal & Competitive Synthesis — consolidated strategic posture and risk factors in one pane.ControlTheRoom.ai is built exclusively for pre-meeting preparation in complex, high-stakes enterprise sales cycles.ControlTheRoom.ai is not a CRM system, a generic sales-data platform, or a post-call analysis tool. The company describes the category as Meeting Intelligence™ — a new layer focused on preparing enterprise teams before critical customer interactions occur. Conversation intelligence analyzes meetings after they happen. Meeting Intelligence™ prepares teams before they happen.AvailabilityBeta access is now open by request at ControlTheRoom.ai.About ControlTheRoom.ai™ControlTheRoom.ai™ is a meeting-intelligence engine that delivers research-level stakeholder and account intelligence to enterprise sales professionals before high-stakes meetings. It does not merely aggregate data — it interprets it through a unique set of 17 proprietary frameworks. Drawing from dozens of sources, the platform produces structured, executive-ready briefs in minutes. Founded by MariAnne Vanella of The Vanella Group, it operationalizes proven enterprise access frameworks for modern revenue teams. For more information, visit ControlTheRoom.ai™.

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