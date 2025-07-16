The Vanella Group, Inc.’s Framework of Access™ Outpaces Industry SDR Benchmarks by 300–400% in Q1 2025

Framework of Access™ Unlocks Executive Engagement Telesales 2.0® method of sales development for enterprise tech Best Small Business/Marketing Agency

New enhancements to the Framework of Access™ deliver greater precision, peer-level conversations, and pipeline growth for B2B SaaS | Enterprise Tech teams.

We’re not just delivering volume. We’re delivering signal, strategy, and access that advances complex sales cycles.” — MariAnne Vanella

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vanella Group, Inc. today announced extraordinary Q1 2025 performance results from its proprietary Framework of Access™ outbound sales development model, exceeding leading analyst benchmarks for enterprise SDR output by 3 to 4x across all key metrics. Delivered with clients over $700M in revenue, the model proved more effective and dramatically more efficient than traditional SDR teams.Key Highlights: 300%–400% higher engagement output compared to standard enterprise SDR teams• 200%–250% more SQLs per month than top-performing in-house reps• Turnover, burnout, or onboarding lag were not present• 100% rep-to-rep consistency with no performance degradationWhere typical SDR programs struggle with ramp time, misalignment, and 35–60% attrition rates, the Framework of Access™ operates at full performance, targeting senior stakeholders with high-context, multi-threaded conversations that move opportunities forward."Companies are overspending internally, often millions per year, trying to stand up what we’ve already created,” said MariAnne Vanella, CEO of The Vanella Group, Inc. “We’re not just delivering volume. We’re delivering signal, strategy, and access that advances complex sales cycles."Comparison to Standard Benchmarks:• Engagement Volume: 3–4x more live conversations/day than analyst benchmarks for SDRs• Qualified Pipeline: 2–3x more SQLs per month vs. top-tier SDR benchmarks• Reliability: Consistent performanceWhile most organizations face high turnover, stalled ramp cycles, and fragmented buyer access, The Vanella Group, Inc. delivers a full-cycle, AI-powered, insight and intent-driven model that integrates seamlessly with enterprise sales and marketing strategies, without adding internal management burden.About The Vanella Group, Inc.The Vanella Group, Inc. provides elite B2B sales engagement programs for enterprise technology companies. Its proprietary Framework of Access™ delivers peer-level conversations, pipeline traction, and strategic insight, all without the downside of staffing, hiring, and managing internal SDR infrastructure.

