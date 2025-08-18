The Vanella Group, Inc. Sponsors 2025 Sales AI Summit Featuring Marc Benioff, Seth Godin, Anthony Iannarino

Framework of Access™ Unlocks Executive Engagement TVG logo

The Vanella Group Returns as Key Sponsor for September’s AI Sales Summit. CEO MariAnne Vanella to Deliver Keynote on Strategic AI Adoption in Sales.

The real risk with AI isn’t the technology taking jobs. It’s sales and marketing missing the window.” — MariAnne Vanella

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI fever continues to sweep through sales organizations, the Sales 3.0 AI Sales Summit, streaming live September 24–25, 2025, will cut through the hype. The Vanella Group, Inc. returns as a Silver Sponsor, and CEO MariAnne Vanella will take the virtual stage as a featured keynote speaker, bringing real-world insights from decades of front-line enterprise sales success.This year’s summit dives deep into Agentic AI, ethical guardrails, and how modern sales leaders must evolve to thrive in high-velocity, AI-powered environments without losing the human element. These aren’t theoretical ideas; attendees can expect bold, actionable strategies for turning AI into real revenue gains, not magic tricks.“The real risk with AI isn’t the technology taking jobs. It’s sales and marketing missing the window,” says MariAnne Vanella. “When applied strategically, AI delivers precision and meaningful real-world engagement in B2B sales. Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder and CEO of Selling Power, says, “MariAnne Vanella is one of the most insightful and respected voices in the world of B2B outbound . Her ability to translate complex buying behaviors into actionable strategies is unmatched. We’re honored to have her delivering a keynote at the Sales 3.0 AI Sales Summit. Attendees are going to walk away with fresh perspectives, powerful frameworks, and proven tactics they can implement immediately.”Summit Highlights Include:• Anthony Iannarino (bestselling author) in a fireside chat on preserving the human side of sales leadership• Jay Kaza (McKinsey & Company) breaking down how analytics, generative, and agentic AI work together• Seth Godin sharing his perspective on the evolving sales landscape• Peter Ostrow (Forrester) challenging outdated sales enablement models with an AI lensWith sales cycles growing longer, decision-making more complex, and buyers harder to reach, the AI Sales Summit offers a grounded, no-fluff roadmap to revenue clarity and smarter execution.About The Vanella Group, Inc.The Vanella Group, Inc. is a pioneer in B2B sales development for enterprise tech companies . The firm specializes in executive-level engagement, pipeline intelligence, and strategic outreach backed by proven methodologies. As the industry accelerates toward AI and automation, The Vanella Group, Inc. delivers what actually moves the needle: clarity, fluency, and human skill, enhanced by AI, not replaced by it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.