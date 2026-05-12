Mindset Launches 20 SAP Joule Agents at Sapphire 2026

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Brings AI-Powered Execution to Five Core Business Areas for organizations using SAP

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validated by SAP's leading AI architects ahead of the Orlando keynote, Mindset’s AI Agent offerings span Finance, Sales, Procurement, Supply Chain, and Integration, built on a single, secure pattern grounded in customer S/4HANA data.Mindset Consulting, an SAP Gold Partner and a leader in agentic AI, SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC), and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), today announced the general availability of 20 new SAP Joule Agents, purpose-built to extend SAP's AI copilot into the day-to-day execution work that runs the enterprise.The agents can be experienced here https://jouleagents.mindsetconsulting.com/ The 20-agent target was hit two weeks ahead of schedule by a team of 42 Mindsetters across engineering, product, design, and architecture.“Really proud and grateful for what this team pulled together. Forty-two Mindsetters across engineering, product, design, and architecture shipped twenty validated SAP Joule Agents two weeks ahead of schedule. We're walking into SAPPHIRE not with promises, but with working agents our customers can put to work inside their environments,” said Gavin Quinn, Founder and CEO of Mindset.What is a Joule AgentSAP Joule is SAP’s intelligent, user-facing AI copilot. Joule Agents are automated execution layers that process intent, plan steps, and complete tasks.Mindset's 20 Joule agents are scoped to specific business issues running on SAP BTP. Each agent calls only the tools it needs, through an encrypted Cloud Connector tunnel, with S/4HANA remaining the source of truth — no data copied, no shadow systems. Identity flows through Joule. Tools are scoped through MCP. The pattern is the same for every agent; only the MCP server and the backend change per domain.Mindset’s fleet of agents are supported by 11 live MCP servers and 157 tools across S/4HANA and SAP Integration Suite, with Business Data Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud servers next on the roadmap.The 20 AgentsFinance & Accounting (4)1. Credit Management Agent — evaluates exposure, limits, and AR aging to recommend hold or release on blocked orders.2. Invoice Discrepancy Reconciler — runs a 3-way match across the supplier invoice, PO, and goods receipt.3. GL Period-End Close Agent — surfaces parked documents and open GL items by company code.4. Intercompany Reconciliation Agent — matches offsetting entries and flags timing or FX variance.Sales & Distribution (3)5. Delivery Block Resolution Agent — investigates blocked sales orders, cross-references credit data, and recommends release /hold/escalate. (Featured flagship demo.)6. Sales Order Exception Agent — diagnoses incomplete or blocked orders and routes to the right team.7. Customer Returns Disposition Agent — validates return reason, inspection results, and warranty context before proposing a disposition.Procurement (2)8. PR-to-PO Accelerator Agent — converts released purchase requisitions into POs grouped by supplier, with approval-gated writes.9. Procurement Risk Analyzer — detects overdue POs and surfaces supplier reliability signals.Supply Chain (6)10. MRP Exception Processor — flags expedite, halt, or obsolescence actions against safety and maximum levels.11. Plant Maintenance Work Orders Agent — triages notifications and drafts work orders with history context.12. Plant Maintenance Service Technician Agent — helps techs plan their day by priority, equipment health, and spare parts.13. Warehouse Receiving Agent — investigates inbound deliveries, surfaces quantity discrepancies, and traces back to the originating PO.14. Warehouse Shipping Agent — investigates outbound deliveries, identifies picking, loading, and goods-issue exceptions.15. Warehouse Order Agent — EWM execution layer covering warehouse orders, tasks, handling units, and exception codes.Integration & Platform (5)16. Integration Suite Helper Agent — operates SAP Cloud Integration: failed messages, iFlow config, runtime artifacts.17. Supplier Lookup Agent (v1) — first-generation cross-backend lookup proving the Joule Skills pattern.18. Supplier 360 — single entry point for procurement, cross-referencing supplier identity against open POs, requisitions, and schedule lines.19. Fiori Support Agent — troubleshoots launchpad, OData, and transport issues with step-by-step guidance.20. Fiori Apps Analyzer Agent — reads launchpad telemetry to explain what users are doing and where apps are breaking.How to See ThemThree doors, all routed to the same Mindset inbox response in hours, not days:See it at SAPPHIRE, schedule a 1:1 on the show floor or at the partner video wall. Contact us for a working session or a coffee.Workshop with your team. A half-day on your own S/4HANA system. Walk out with a tested prompt set, a working build, and a roadmap your team owns.Talk to a builder. Skip the slide pitch. Get on a call with the team that built the agentsAll three paths start at mindsetconsulting.com/contact or email info@mindsetconsulting.com.What's NextMindset is widening its Joule fleet to include BDC and SAC MCP servers, opening SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud to the same agent pattern. Customer-specific scenarios are available.About Mindset ConsultingSince 2010, Mindset has helped leading global organizations leverage exceptional user experience (UX), advanced development, and agentic AI to meet today's emerging business demands and plan and take their next strategic leaps.An SAP Gold Partner, PartnerEdge Sell Partner, and AppHaus Partner, Mindset's team includes many recognized SAP thought-leaders, and Mindset's client successes are frequently featured at enterprise software conferences around the globe.The global champion of usability and human-centered business transformation on advanced AI and enterprise technology platforms, Mindset is headquartered and hosts the SAP AppHaus in Minneapolis, with additional locations in India. More information can be found at www.mindsetconsulting.com # # #SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos, are registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.For more information, press only:Amy McNeil LundMindset Consulting800 Washington Ave N STE 905Minneapolis, MN 55401amylund@mindsetconsulting.com

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