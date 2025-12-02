Mindset Consulting Announces General Availability of the M-Suite™ Accelerator

Logo of Mindset Consulting LLC

Mindset M-Suite enables the migration of SAP PI/PO to SAP Integration Suite in a fraction of the time

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindset Consulting, a leader in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and AI implementation and an SAP Gold Partner, today announced the general availability of M-Suite , its proprietary SAP migration accelerator designed to streamline and reduce the risk of customer transitions from SAP PI/PO to SAP Integration Suite Based on years of experience delivering successful SAP integration projects, Mindset M-Suite provides organizations with a proven, repeatable, and accelerated path to modernizing their integration landscape. As SAP PI/PO approaches end of maintenance, thousands of enterprises must execute time-sensitive migrations to Integration Suite. Leveraging M-Suite gives them a clear advantage."M-Suite reflects our commitment to helping customers modernize their digital core with speed, clarity, and confidence," said Jonathan Bragg, VP of Product at Mindset Consulting. "By combining automation, intelligent analysis, and SAP-aligned best practices, we dramatically simplify one of the most complex steps in the journey to SAP BTP Integration Suite."A One-Stop Migration Accelerator Designed for SAP Integration Suite:Only available at Mindset. M-suite is composed of a curated set of tools, templates, and automation capabilities purpose-built to accelerate customer migration programs by up to 40%.Key components include:- Automated Environment Setup – Rapid provisioning of Integration Suite instances using Mindset’s BTP deployment tooling.- AI-Assisted Requirements Analysis – Intelligent extraction and mapping of PI/PO artifacts, interface attributes, and migration requirements.- Semi-Automated Conversion– Auto-generation of Integration Suite objects where “ready-to-migrate” patterns exist.- API-First Modernization – Rebuilding complex integrations using scalable, future-proof architecture standards.- Automated Documentation and Testing Framework – Positive/negative test cases, execution automation, and validation reporting, complete end-to-end interface documentation.- End-to-End Migration Orchestration – A guided delivery blueprint spanning assessment through go-live and hypercare.Addressing a Market-Wide Migration Imperative:SAP has announced that its existing solution, SAP Process Orchestration (PI/PO) will sunset in 2027, creating an urgent need for organizations to adopt SAP Integration Suite — SAP’s strategic integration platform for cloud, hybrid, and event-driven architectures.With more than 5,000 organizations still running PI/PO, the market requires scalable, expert-driven approaches to reduce migration risk and ensure long-term success. Mindset’s M-Suite is designed precisely for this need.“Enterprises can’t afford guesswork,” said Jonathan Bragg, VP of Products at Mindset. “M-Suite brings structure, visibility, and acceleration to a historically difficult transformation. It delivers the confidence CIOs and integration leaders need to move forward.”Built on SAP BTP. Powered by Mindset’s Integration Expertise.As an SAP Gold Partner and the first U.S.-based SAP AppHaus partner, Mindset pairs M-Suite with a deep bench of Integration Suite architects, developers, and BTP specialists.Mindset Offers:- Alignment with SAP best practices- Scalable architecture for future API and event-mesh growth- Modernization beyond “lift-and-shift”- A seamless connection to the broader SAP BTP strategyM-Suite is already in use across multiple industries — from manufacturing to distribution to services — enabling faster cutovers, stronger governance, cleaner integration patterns, and improved long-term maintainability.AvailabilityM-Suite is available now exclusively from Mindset. You can learn more at:About Mindset Consulting:Since 2010, Mindset has helped leading global organizations leverage exceptional user experience (UX) and advanced development to meet today’s emerging business demands and plan and take their next strategic leaps. An SAP Gold Partner, PartnerEdge Sell Partner and AppHaus Partner, Mindset’s team includes many recognized SAP thought-leaders, and Mindset’s client successes are frequently featured at enterprise software conferences around the globe.The global champion of usability and human-centered business transformation on advanced technology platforms, Mindset is headquartered and hosts the SAP AppHaus in Minneapolis, with additional locations in India. More information can be found at www.mindsetconsulting.com # # #SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.For more information, press only:Amy McNeil LundMindset Consulting800 Washington Ave N STE 905Minneapolis, MN 55401amylund@mindsetconsulting.com

