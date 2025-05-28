Mindset Consulting and Nova Intelligence Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate SAP AI Innovation

Logo of Mindset Consulting LLC

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindset Consulting, a leader in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and AI implementation and an SAP Gold Partner, today announced a strategic partnership with Nova Intelligence, a Silicon Valley-based firm and the world's first provider of multi-agent AI solutions for SAP Clean Core modernization. This collaboration unites Mindset's award-winning design-thinking methodology and extensive SAP BTP leadership with Nova Intelligence's cutting-edge AI capabilities to deliver transformative solutions for enterprises leveraging SAP technologies.The partnership between Nova Intelligence and Mindset addresses the growing demand for AI-driven solutions within SAP ecosystems, particularly as organizations seek to optimize their SAP S/4HANA and BTP investments while maintaining Clean Core principles."This partnership marks an important milestone as Mindset expands its focus to building and delivering solutions aligned with Clean Core principles," said Gavin Quinn, Founder & CEO at Mindset Consulting. "With Nova Intelligence's AI-driven Clean Core transformation services and our SAP BTP leadership and human-centered design approach, we can effectively guide enterprises toward cleaner, smarter, and accelerated digital transformations."As SAP's first US-based SAP AppHaus Network Partner, Mindset contributes its award-winning design-thinking methodology and extensive implementation expertise to the partnership. Together, the companies combine their complementary strengths to deliver innovative SAP solutions that drive measurable business outcomes across industries.Nova Intelligence combines exceptional expertise across both SAP and AI domains. Nova Intelligence's founding team unites Professor Dr. Alexander Zeier, co-inventor of SAP HANA technology and a key driver behind S/4HANA, with leading AI researchers from Google DeepMind. Nova Intelligence's subject-matter experts leverage their powerful multi-agent AI engine to build high-quality Clean Core applications. This AI-driven modernization approach, guided by SAP experts, enables Nova Intelligence to accelerate project timelines by over 3x and ensure best-in-class quality assurance throughout the modernization process."Our technology represents a breakthrough in addressing one of the most significant challenges facing SAP customers during their digital transformation journeys, and partnering with an SAP Gold Partner of Mindset's caliber and design excellence allows us to deliver maximum value," said Emma Qian, CEO of Nova Intelligence. "We're excited to combine our Clean Core-centric AI services with Mindset's SAP AppHaus methodologies and SAP BTP leadership to bring this to a broader market."Partnership Focus AreasThe partnership will center on several key initiatives that leverage both companies' strengths:Developing AI-driven solutions for SAP BTP that maintain Clean Core principlesCreating human-centered AI experiences that drive user adoption and satisfactionDelivering joint proof-of-concept initiatives that demonstrate rapid time-to-valueProviding customers with comprehensive services from strategy through implementationThe partnership has already begun delivering specialized AI services for SAP environments, with early access solutions available to select clients. Organizations interested in learning more about these offerings can contact either Mindset Consulting or Nova Intelligence for additional information.About Mindset ConsultingSince 2010, Mindset has helped leading global organizations leverage exceptional user experience (UX) and advanced development to meet today's emerging business demands and plan their next strategic leaps. An SAP Gold Partner, PartnerEdge Sell Partner and SAP AppHaus Partner, Mindset's team includes many recognized SAP thought-leaders, and Mindset's client successes are frequently featured at enterprise software conferences around the globe.The global champion of usability and human-centered business transformation on advanced technology platforms, Mindset is headquartered in Minneapolis and hosts the SAP AppHaus, with additional locations in Denver and India. More information can be found at www.mindsetconsulting.com About Nova IntelligenceNova Intelligence is an end-to-end solution for SAP custom code modernization. Nova Intelligence's subject matter experts use their multi-agent AI system to build high-quality Clean Core applications—delivering dramatically shorter timelines, reduced risk, and lower TCO. Nova Intelligence supports both the modernization of legacy applications and the generation of new applications from natural language specifications.Nova Intelligence's founding team combines deep SAP expertise—including the co-inventor of SAP HANA—with repeat entrepreneurs and leading ML researchers from Google DeepMind and Meta AI Research. Nova Intelligence is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley investors including Accel, alongside angels such as prominent researchers from OpenAI and Google DeepMind. 