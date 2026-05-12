SAM Technology and Leading Compass Brokers Collaborate to Advance Real Estate Intelligence™ Platform

Strategic collaboration bridges financial data and property transactions to identify market demand before it hits traditional listings.

We believe real estate should be a proactive component of a client’s broader financial strategy, not a reactive transaction.” — Mark Kubinski

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAM Technology , Inc. (“SAM”), the pioneer in Capital Intelligence, today announced a strategic collaboration with leading brokers at Compass (NYSE: COMP) to advance its real estate vertical. The initiative supports the expansion of Real Estate Intelligence ™, a dedicated vertical within the SAM platform designed to integrate property opportunity detection, buyer qualification, and transaction execution into a unified, data-driven workflow.Real Estate Intelligence™ is engineered to operate upstream of traditional listing-driven processes. By leveraging real-time financial data, tax positioning, and liquidity insights, the platform identifies market demand before it becomes visible, enabling precise decision-making across acquisitions, dispositions, and portfolio allocation for high-net-worth clients.“We believe real estate should be a proactive component of a client’s broader financial strategy, not a reactive transaction,” said Mark Kubinski, Founder and Executive Chairman of SAM Technology. “By integrating real estate into the Capital Intelligence™ layer, we are enabling advisors and agents to identify opportunities and coordinate decisions across tax, lending, and investment strategies simultaneously.”The collaboration reflects a shared objective of connecting high-level financial intelligence with real estate execution at scale. SAM has already initiated operational alignment with select primary market teams at Compass.“Real estate transactions are fundamentally driven by timing and access to qualified demand,” said Brett Walsdorf, a leading New York City real estate broker. “Integrating real-time financial intelligence into the process allows me to identify serious buyers earlier and align properties with clients based on actual financial readiness, rather than just search activity.”The Real Estate Intelligence™ vertical follows SAM's established ecosystem model: combining proprietary decision intelligence and data infrastructure with best-in-class execution partners. This structure is designed to support long-term platform integration while aligning economics with transaction volume and platform utilization. As the company advances from platform development to full ecosystem activation, the real estate market remains a core pillar of its mission to serve as the central intelligence layer for all significant capital decisions.About SAM TechnologySAM Technology is a Capital Intelligence Platform that aggregates financial data to identify, prioritize, and coordinate capital decisions across tax, wealth, lending, real estate, and alternative asset ecosystems. The platform empowers professional advisory firms to move beyond siloed data into a coordinated, actionable financial strategy.About CompassCompass is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States. Guided by a mission to help everyone find their place in the world, Compass provides a proprietary end-to-end platform that empowers its agents to deliver exceptional service to sellers and buyers.

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