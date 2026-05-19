SAM Technology and Wind Vintage Launch Collectibles Intelligence™ Platform for HNWIs and Family Offices

Strategic collaboration with Eric Wind integrates high-value alternative assets into the Capital Intelligence™ ecosystem for unified portfolio management.

We believe high-end collectibles are increasingly becoming a critical component of sophisticated capital allocation.” — Mark Kubinski

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAM Technology , Inc. (“SAM”), the premier Capital Intelligence Platform serving high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), ultra-high-net-worth (UHNWI), and family offices, announced a strategic collaboration with Wind Vintage to launch Collectibles Intelligence ™. Based in Palm Beach, the initiative extends SAM’s decision-layer technology into the high-value alternative asset category.Collectibles Intelligence™ integrates acquisition intelligence, valuation, and transaction execution into a unified, data-driven workflow. The platform allows collectors and their advisors to evaluate high-end alternative assets, such as blue-chip timepieces and rare collectibles, within the broader context of their total portfolio, tax positioning, and capital allocation strategies.“We believe high-end collectibles are increasingly becoming a critical component of sophisticated capital allocation,” said Mark Kubinski, Founder and Executive Chairman of SAM Technology. “By launching this vertical, we are enabling our clients to evaluate and manage alternative assets with the same level of precision they apply to real estate, lending, and traditional investments.”The collaboration pairs SAM’s robust data infrastructure with the world-class expertise of Wind Vintage, founded by renowned specialist Eric Wind.“Integrating financial intelligence into the acquisition and management of rare collectibles can allow for more informed and timely decisions,” said Eric Wind. “This platform promises to offer transparency and data-driven insights that modern collectors and family offices require to manage these assets as part of a holistic financial picture.”The launch of Collectibles Intelligence™ reflects Sam's continued expansion across multiple capital categories as they evolve into the unified intelligence layer for all financial and alternative asset decisions. By bridging the gap between "passion assets" and capital markets, Sam continues to provide advisors with the most comprehensive view of client wealth available today.About SAM TechnologySAM Technology is a Capital Intelligence Platform that aggregates financial data to identify, prioritize, and coordinate capital decisions across tax, wealth, lending, real estate, and alternative asset ecosystems. Sam empowers professional advisory firms and family offices to move beyond siloed data into a coordinated, actionable financial strategy.About Wind VintageWind Vintage was founded by Eric Wind in 2017 to offer exceptional vintage and pre-owned modern watches for sale. The company has become the go-to source for collector-grade watches and horological scholarship. Wind Vintage won Pre-Owned Watch Retailer of the Year at the 2023 WatchPro Awards, beating eBay and other massive pre-owned watch retailers. Eric is a preeminent expert on watches and is frequently quoted in major news publications on the subject.

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