SAM Technology and GuardHill Financial to Launch Lending Intelligence™ Platform

Strategic collaboration integrates lending into SAM’s Capital Intelligence™ ecosystem to proactive identify and execute liquidity opportunities.

We believe lending is too often treated as a standalone transaction rather than a coordinated financial decision,” — Mark Kubinski

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAM Technology , Inc. (“SAM”), the pioneer in Capital Intelligence , today announced a strategic collaboration with New York-based GuardHill Financial to advance its lending vertical. The initiative marks the official launch of Lending Intelligence™, a dedicated vertical within the broader SAM platform designed to integrate lending opportunity detection, structuring, and execution into a unified, data-driven workflow.Lending Intelligence™ is engineered to operate upstream of traditional lending processes, identifying opportunities before they reach the market. By leveraging real-time financial data, tax positioning, and liquidity insights, the platform enables precise decision-making across origination, refinancing, and credit optimization for high-net-worth clients and their advisors.“We believe lending is too often treated as a standalone transaction rather than a coordinated financial decision,” said Mark Kubinski, Founder and Executive Chairman of SAM Technology. “By integrating lending into the Capital Intelligence™ layer, we are enabling advisors to proactively identify liquidity opportunities and coordinate decisions across tax, real estate, and investment strategies.”The collaboration reflects a shared objective of connecting advisory-driven capital insights with lending execution at scale. SAM and GuardHill have already initiated alignment across select markets.“Integrating real-time financial intelligence into the lending process allows opportunities to beidentified earlier and structured more effectively,” added Valerie Feder, SVP Guardhill Financial. “This ultimately improves outcomes for both clients and advisors by providing a more holistic view of the capital stack.”As part of the planned structure, the Lending Intelligence™ vertical is expected to be established. This launch follows a consistent model for our ecosystem strategy: combining SAM’s proprietary decision intelligence and data infrastructure with best-in-class execution. As we advance from platform development to ecosystem activation, the lending market remains a foundational component of our vision to serve as the central intelligence layer across capital markets.About SAM TechnologySAM Technology is a Capital Intelligence Platform that aggregates financial data to identify, prioritize, and coordinate capital decisions across tax, wealth, lending, real estate, and alternative asset ecosystems. We empower professional advisory firms to move beyond siloed data into a coordinated, actionable financial strategy.About GuardHill FinancialGuardHill is one of the nation’s leading mortgage bankers headquartered in New York City. With more than 30 years of lending experience, they have built a reputation for integrity, discretion, and long-standing client relationships. GuardHill specializes in providing customized financing solutions to a wide range of borrowers—from first-time homebuyers to sophisticated clientele across the country, including self-employed individuals, foreign nationals, and those with unique income or asset profiles. They focus on strong relationships and delivering the ideal combination of service, products, pricing, and process efficiency—supported by flexible lending programs and fast approvals.

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