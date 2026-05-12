JAVS to Debut Nimble 2™ Mobile Recording Interface at the 2026 Unity Summit

The new Nimble 2 Multi-Channel Recording Interface from Justice AV Solutions (JAVS)

Justice AV Solutions (JAVS), a leader in courtroom recording, introduced the new Nimble 2™ Digital Audio Interface at the 2026 Unity Summit in Nashville.

With the new Nimble 2, we're delivering a way to capture superior audio clarity, which improves speech-to-text AI accuracy and transcript quality.” — Andrew Green, President and CEO, JAVS.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justice AV Solutions (JAVS), a longtime leader in courtroom audio and recording technology, today announced the upcoming debut of its new Nimble 2™ Digital Audio Interface at the 2026 Unity Summit in Nashville, Tennessee.Purpose-built for modern legal recording workflows, Nimble 2 is a portable multi-channel audio interface designed specifically for the JAVS FlexMicmicrophone family. Compact enough to fit in a laptop bag, Nimble 2 allows court reporters, stenographers, and legal professionals to deploy professional-grade multi-microphone recording environments virtually anywhere — from depositions and hearings to remote proceedings and temporary hearing spaces.The new platform will make its public debut during Unity Summit, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of Nimble 2 paired with the JAVS FlexMic Series, including the JM-24B Boundary FlexMic, JM-24G Gooseneck FlexMic, and JM-24M Mini FlexMic.“Legal recording workflows are becoming increasingly mobile, flexible, and technology-driven,” said Andrew Green, President and CEO for JAVS. “Nimble 2 was designed to give court reporters and legal professionals the ability to capture clear, dependable, professional audio anywhere they work — without the complexity and bulk traditionally associated with multi-microphone recording systems. Until now, portable recording solutions have required users to compromise on microphone quality. With JAVS Nimble 2, court reporters and legal professionals can now pair JAVS’ renowned FlexMic technology with a truly mobile recording platform, bringing professional-grade sound capture to depositions, remote proceedings, and on-the-go legal workflows.”Unlike traditional installed courtroom hardware, Nimble 2 operates as a portable USB-C audio interface that connects directly to a laptop and supports up to eight JAVS FlexMic inputs. Customers can use the recording software of their choice to capture audio in 1:1 (up to eight separate channels) stereo, or mono. Designed for maximum portability, the Nimble 2 powers up to four JM24 Mini FlexMics directly from a laptop’s USB-C connection, eliminating the need for any external power source.Nimble 2 includes a built-in browser-based configuration interface accessed directly from the connected host device, allowing users to configure microphone behavior, gain settings, presets, and mixer profiles without installing additional software.Designed specifically for spoken-word recording environments, the FlexMic platform provides features tailored to legal proceedings and professional voice capture, including:• Selectable microphone pickup patterns on supported FlexMic models for adapting to changing room acoustics and participant positioning• Programmable LED status indicators for clear visual microphone state confirmation• Hot-swappable microphone support for uninterrupted operation during live sessions• Configurable microphone behaviors and presets tailored to different proceeding types and recording scenariosThe platform also supports standalone operation with third-party recording and stenography software, allowing reporters and legal professionals to continue using their preferred workflows while benefiting from professional multi-channel audio capture.Built on more than four decades of JAVS audio engineering expertise, Nimble 2 reflects the company’s continued focus on delivering reliable, purpose-built technology for environments where voice clarity, intelligibility, and recording accuracy matter most.Unity Summit attendees are invited to visit JAVS at Table 12 for live demonstrations and hands-on experience with Nimble 2 and the FlexMic microphone platform.________________________________________About Justice AV Solutions (JAVS)Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) designs and manufactures professional courtroom recording, evidence presentation, and audio-video technology solutions for courts, government agencies, and legal professionals. Engineered and built in Louisville, Kentucky, JAVS solutions are trusted for their reliability, flexibility, and purpose-built design for spoken-word environments.For more information, visit www.javs.com

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