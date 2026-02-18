Justice AV Solutions Launches Editable Microsoft Word Transcripts in Suite 9, Redefining Courtroom Efficiency

JAVS new Suite 9 Recording Software Brian Green, Chief Operations Officer, Justice AV Solutions (JAVS)

AI-Generated Transcripts In An Easy-To-Use, Editable Microsoft Word Format Now Available To US Courts

Suite 9’s editable Word transcripts show what happens when you listen to courts and build practical tools that make their work faster, more accurate, and more efficient.” — Brian Green, COO at Justice AV Solutions

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justice AV Solutions (JAVS), the nation’s leading provider of digital recording and courtroom technology solutions, today announced a groundbreaking enhancement to its Suite 9 software platform: fully editable Microsoft Word transcript output.For the first time, courts can generate transcripts directly from their official digital recordings into Microsoft Word format — eliminating formatting barriers, accelerating transcript preparation, and streamlining collaboration between court reporters, transcriptionists, clerks, and judges.This innovation represents a major leap forward in modern court workflow.________________________________________A Smarter, Faster Path from Record to TranscriptHistorically, transcript production has required time-intensive formatting, file conversions, and compatibility workarounds. Suite 9 removes those obstacles by delivering clean, structured, and fully editable .DOCX transcripts instantly upon generation.With Suite 9, courts can:• Produce transcripts directly in Microsoft Word format• Edit, annotate, and finalize transcripts without reformatting• Maintain consistent transcript standards across departments• Reduce turnaround time for official court records• Simplify file sharing with attorneys and external stakeholdersThe result: faster transcript delivery, improved accuracy control, and a more efficient path from courtroom record to finalized documentation.“The launch of editable Microsoft Word transcripts in Suite 9 reflects what happens when a company stays true to its mission,” said Brian Green, COO of Justice AV Solutions. “We listen closely to court professionals and build practical solutions that make their work faster, more accurate, and more efficient. Courts deserve a technology partner whose roadmap is driven by their needs — and that’s exactly what we strive to deliver.”________________________________________Built for Modern CourtsSuite 9 is the latest evolution of JAVS’ industry-leading digital recording ecosystem, seamlessly integrated with REC9 hardware for a unified courtroom technology experience. Designed with direct input from court professionals nationwide, Suite 9 delivers enhanced usability, security, and workflow automation — and the new editable Word transcript capability underscores JAVS’ commitment to practical, court-driven innovation.________________________________________Impact Across the Justice SystemThe addition of editable Word transcripts provides measurable benefits:• Court Reporters & Transcriptionists gain immediate editing flexibility.• Clerks reduce formatting workload and document handling time.• Judges receive faster access to finalized transcripts.• IT Departments benefit from standardized, widely compatible file formats.As courts continue to modernize operations and manage increasing caseloads, workflow efficiency is no longer optional — it’s essential.Suite 9 delivers that efficiency without sacrificing the integrity of the official record.________________________________________Available NowEditable Microsoft Word transcript functionality is now available within JAVS Suite 9, included with the optional real-time captioning feature. Courts currently using JAVS systems can contact their JAVS representative to learn about upgrade options.For more information, visit www.javs.com or contact sales@javs.com.________________________________________About Justice AV SolutionsJustice AV Solutions (JAVS) is the industry leader in courtroom digital recording and integrated court technology solutions. Serving thousands of courtrooms nationwide, JAVS designs and manufactures hardware and software solutions that capture, manage, and preserve the official record with unmatched reliability and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.