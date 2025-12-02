Justice AV Solutions Showcases Transformative Courtroom Technologies at IACA Global Court Conference in Dubai

Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) Brian Green, COO Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) JAVS COO Brian Green and International Business Development Director Ed Segura at Dubai IACA Conference

JAVS unveils Suite 9, AXIO, and New Flex Mics at IACA Dubai, marking a major leap forward in courtroom modernization and global justice innovation.

Our mission has always been to ensure every word is captured accurately. By bringing Suite 9, AXIO, and Flex Mic to the global stage, we’re helping courts build transparency and trust.” — Brian Green, COO Justice AV Solutions

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justice AV Solutions (JAVS), the world’s most trusted provider of digital recording and courtroom technology, unveiled a new era of judicial innovation during its recent international showcase at the International Association for Court Administration (IACA) Global Court Administration Conference in Dubai. The event marked the global debut of several flagship technologies, signaling JAVS’ strengthened commitment to advancing the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of justice systems worldwide.Representing JAVS at this year’s conference were Brian Green, Chief Operating Officer, and Ed Segura, Director of International Business Development, who met with court administrators, government officials, and technology leaders from more than 60 countries. Their participation underscored JAVS’ expanding global footprint and its mission to elevate modern court operations through intelligent, integrated, and secure audiovisual solutions.A Landmark International Debut for Suite 9 Among the most celebrated announcements was the international premiere of JAVS Suite 9, the company’s next-generation software platform built to redefine how courts capture, manage, and preserve the official record. Suite 9 introduces:• Real-time AI-generated captions for improved accessibility, multilingual support, and immediate AI-generated transcript visibility• A fully modernized user interface, optimized for efficiency and clarity in high-volume court environments• Multilingual interface support, including right-to-left languages, complex character shaping, and languages that use intricate ideographic scripts• Seamless integration with JAVS REC9, creating a unified ecosystem for recording, reviewing, annotating, and securely exporting court proceedings“Suite 9 represents a pivotal step forward in how courts interact with digital evidence and official recordings,” said Brian Green, COO. “Courts around the world are asking for solutions that not only capture every word, but also empower judges, clerks, and administrators to work smarter and more effectively. Suite 9 was engineered to meet that need with unprecedented speed, intelligence, and usability.” AXIO : The Future of Courtroom AudioAlso debuting internationally was the groundbreaking JAVS AXIO Automatic Digital Mixer, a fully modernized approach to courtroom audio control. AXIO uses intelligent signal processing to automatically adjust to speakers, room dynamics, and hybrid participation—ensuring crystal-clear audio under any conditions.With AXIO, courts gain:• Precision audio mixing without manual intervention• Enhanced reliability for mission-critical proceedings• Preloaded DSP functions optimized for both in-room and remote participants• A design engineered exclusively for courts, councils, and government chambers“Clear, consistent audio is the foundation of every fair proceeding,” noted Ed Segura, Director of International Business Development. “AXIO brings a level of automation and accuracy that many international courts have never experienced before. It’s a powerful step forward for jurisdictions seeking to modernize quickly and confidently.”The Next-Generation of Flex Mic: Redefining Courtroom Audio CaptureFurther strengthening JAVS’ hardware leadership, the company introduced a new series of Flex Mics, a versatile new microphone line available in both boundary and gooseneck configurations. Designed with the demands of modern judicial environments in mind, Flex Mic delivers:• High-fidelity audio capture for precise, verifiable court records• Multiple programmable polar patterns, to ensure accurate audio capture• Durability and refined industrial design, suitable for retrofits or next-generation courtroom buildsThe polished, minimal aesthetic of Flex Mic complements modern courtroom design trends while delivering the performance professionals expect from JAVS’ engineering.Strengthening Global Justice Through InnovationJAVS’ presence at IACA Dubai illustrates the company’s dedication to supporting the global justice community as it navigates rapid technological change. With more than 10,000 installations worldwide and a legacy of innovation spanning four decades, JAVS continues to lead the industry with solutions that prioritize fairness, accuracy, and accessibility.“Our mission has always been simple: ensure every word is captured, accurately,” said Green. “By bringing Suite 9, AXIO, and Flex Mic to the global stage, we’re helping courts everywhere take meaningful steps toward modernization, transparency, and trust.”About Justice AV SolutionsJustice AV Solutions (JAVS) is the global leader in digital recording and courtroom technology, serving courts, governments, and public-sector environments through a broad network of integrators worldwide. Founded in 1985, JAVS technology is trusted in more than 10,000 courtrooms across 17 countries.At JAVS, we believe that accurate and accessible records are essential to an open and transparent society. Guided by our mission to ensure “Every Word Is Captured, Accurately,” we deliver advanced, reliable, and secure recording solutions that help justice systems operate more efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

