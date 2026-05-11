Important reminder for Mesa County Workforce Center job seekers
Important reminder for Mesa County Workforce Center job seekers!
If you created your resume using our previous resume builder, Career Coach, please note that the Lightcast Career Coach and Resume Builder platform will no longer be available after May 31, 2026.
To avoid losing your resume or saved documents, please log in and retrieve your files before the deadline.
Need help accessing your resume? Our Employment Services Team is here to assist. Call 970-248-7560 or email us at jobservice@mesacounty.us for help!
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