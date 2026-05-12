FINN Selects LHP Telematics to Power Terralink™ Connected Equipment Platform

Material Blowers Increased productivity with connected systems

Select FINN equipment now ships with integrated telematics, expanding visibility into machine utilization, performance, and productivity.

We’ve received very positive feedback from early customers who are already using the system” — Joe Parsons

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FINN Corporation, a global leader in hydroseeding and material application equipment, has selected LHP Telematics as the provider of its custom telematics solution supporting the company’s Terralink™ platform.Select FINN product lines are now shipping from the factory with integrated telematics. An additional three machine types are scheduled to be added in the coming phases of rollout, further expanding connectivity across FINN’s equipment portfolio.FINN’s decision to integrate telematics was made in conjunction with a broader controller upgrade initiative, allowing the company to embed advanced connectivity and data capabilities directly into its next-generation equipment offerings.“We’ve received very positive feedback from early customers who are already using the system,” said Joe Parsons, Product Manager at FINN. “Equipment owners are recognizing the value of having direct visibility into machine location, utilization, and performance. That visibility is helping them improve productivity and make more informed operational decisions.”FINN serves customers worldwide through a network of more than 175 dealer and service locations, providing specialized equipment designed for demanding applications such as hydroseeding, material blowing, and environmental solutions.“FINN’s equipment operates in highly specialized applications where understanding when a machine is truly working versus simply running is critical,” said Travis Jones, CEO of LHP Telematics. “By working closely with FINN’s product and engineering teams, we were able to identify unique machine data points and translate them into clear, easy-to-understand insights that show when equipment is under load and actively performing work.”The collaboration between FINN and LHP Telematics represents a continued shift in the equipment industry toward connected solutions that enhance customer value through data-driven insights and improved operational efficiency.________________________________________About FINN CorporationWith over 90 years of experience, FINN provides quality equipment for the landscape and erosion control industries. As a worldwide leader in ground and soil management, FINN pioneers efficient solutions that prevent soil erosion and promote healthy soil practices to improve and beautify the environment. Known for productivity, reliability, and long lasting performance, FINN continues to focus on technologies and solutions to help end-users be more productive and more profitable.________________________________________About LHP TelematicsLHP Telematics delivers industrial IoT and telematics solutions that connect equipment, data, and users to drive measurable business outcomes. Its platform enables OEMs and equipment owners to gain real-time visibility into machine performance, utilization, and operational efficiency.

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