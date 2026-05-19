LHP Telematics Introduces Remote Diagnostics and FOTA Capabilities for Parker iQAN-Enabled Equipment

Extending Connectivity to Remote Assets for Diagnostics and Management

General Availability release strengthens connected service and support capabilities for equipment manufacturers

this latest step forward marks a fundamental shift in our ability to assist manufacturers with remote diagnostics and troubleshooting” — Travis Jones

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LHP Telematics Announces General Availability of Parker Hannifin iQAN Integration, Expanding Remote Diagnostics and Machine Support CapabilitiesLHP Telematics, a leader in industrial IoT and telematics solutions for off-highway equipment, today announced the general availability of its enhanced integration with Parker Hannifin’s iQAN platform, delivering advanced remote monitoring, diagnostics, and configuration capabilities for equipment manufacturers.This latest release enables manufacturers leveraging Parker’s iQAN technology to remotely monitor machine performance, identify anomalies in real time, and take corrective action—including updating firmware and configuration settings—without the need to dispatch a service technician to the field.The result is a significant step forward in reducing downtime, lowering service costs, and improving overall equipment performance for both manufacturers and their end-users.LHP Telematics currently supports more than a dozen manufacturers who have adopted its platform and are now positioned to deploy these enhanced iQAN capabilities across their connected assets. Each manufacturer retains full control over system configuration and branding, allowing them to extend their digital experience directly to their customers.“We’ve been working with the Parker Hannifin IoT group for more than three years, and this latest step forward marks a fundamental shift in our ability to assist manufacturers with remote diagnostics and troubleshooting,” said Travis Jones, CEO of LHP Telematics. “Every hour a machine is down—or operating in a degraded state—can have significant costs and consequences. Providing manufacturers and their end-users with real-time access to machine health and the ability to respond remotely can dramatically reduce those impacts.”With this release, LHP Telematics continues to strengthen its position as a key technology partner for OEMs seeking to deliver connected, service-driven equipment solutions while maintaining control of their brand and customer relationships.Additional announcements highlighting specific manufacturer deployments are expected in the coming months.

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