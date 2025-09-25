Fame Intelligence Selects LHP Telematics to Power IoT-Driven Rental Fleet Connectivity

Drop Down Menus Make OEM Integration Easy

Collaboration provides rental fleets with hardware independent telematics connectivity

We support connectivity with tens of thousands of rental assets today, and customers tell us they want telematics services pre-integrated with their business systems” — Travis Jones

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LHP Telematics, a leader in IoT and telematics platforms for the equipment rental industry, and Fame Intelligence, a provider of enterprise asset management software, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated solution that combines real-time equipment data with advanced asset management capabilities.Fame Intelligence will integrate LHP’s IoT platform into its software to give rental fleets a seamless, hardware-independent way to connect equipment data with business operations. LHP’s platform aggregates telematics data from OEM and aftermarket systems , normalizes it, and delivers it as a single integration point for business software “By adding this IoT layer to our technology stack, we immediately strengthen our ability to monitor connected equipment in real time and act on what we learn,” said Joe Lewis, President of Fame Intelligence. “It is equally important, because the data flows directly into the Fame ERP, customers can leverage the alerts, processes, and dashboards they already rely on—eliminating retraining and integration headaches.”LHP’s platform is already connected with most major OEMs and aftermarket telematics providers supporting the rental industry. Beyond core telematics functions like mapping, geo-fencing, fault detection, and runtime tracking, the platform also includes device and subscription management, giving fleets more flexibility and control.“We support connectivity with tens of thousands of rental assets today, and customers tell us they want telematics services pre-integrated with their business systems,” said Travis Jones, CEO of LHP Telematics. “By leveraging LHP’s platform, Fame is positioned to adapt quickly as OEMs expand the data they provide—while giving end-users maximum flexibility in hardware and telematics strategy.”The collaboration ensures rental companies can operate more efficiently, gain faster insights, and deliver on customer commitments without being tied to a single telematics vendor.About LHP TelematicsLHP Telematics provides an IoT platform that wirelessly connects construction and rental equipment with back-office business systems. Headquartered in Westfield, IN, LHP delivers solutions supporting a wide range of OEMs, aftermarket hardware, and enterprise integrations.About Fame IntelligenceBased in Westport, CT, Fame Intelligence delivers asset management software that helps organizations maximize uptime, manage rental fleets, and meet customer commitments with confidence. Its customer-first approach and real-time web applications enable rental businesses to operate more efficiently and competitively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.