Pulsenics Announces Collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to advance battery materials solutions

From L to R: Ben Maxwell, Essam Elsahwi and Mariam Awara The Pulsenics AccelaGrade makes battery quality control faster and less expensive. The NRC's advanced materials research facility in Mississauga, Ontario.

Ultra-fast spectrum scanning accelerates materials discovery

We’re proud to be a key enabler in helping the NRC realize its vision for the self-driving lab and high-throughput experimentation.” — Mariam Awara, COO and co-Founder

TORONTO, CANADA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsenics, a Toronto-based developer of electrochemical diagnostic equipment, announced today an agreement for a collaborative R&D project with the National Research Council of Canada’s (NRC) Critical Battery Materials Initiative (CBMI).As part of the project, Pulsenics’ electrochemical test solution will be integrated into the NRC’s Battery Materials Acceleration Platform (BattMAP), a self-driving lab that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to accelerate the discovery of new battery materials that are safer, perform better and are more sustainable.Pulsenics’ solutions use electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) to non-invasively scan batteries that contain experimental cathode formulations. The integration into BattMAP will be tested as a proof of concept to establish the technological foundation for future deployments in industrial settings. AI models use the collected data to predict lifetime performance of batteries, select the most promising formulas, and direct robotic synthesis of the next novel chemistries. It is conceptually similar to the way that medical researchers use AI to develop proteins, molecules, or vaccines. Comprehensive spectroscopy data from Pulsenics will help BattMAP test new battery materials faster and more efficiently.“The NRC’s Critical Battery Materials Initiative aims to connect our country’s mineral and energy technology industries with automated, AI-enabled platforms that can discover new critical battery materials and critical mineral conversion processes faster than ever before,” said Zoya Sadighi, the NRC’s project lead. “Collaborating with Canadian companies allows us to support growth in the Canadian technology ecosystem on the cutting edge of the energy industry.”If successful, Pulsenics’ EIS technology could empower the NRC’s CBMI self-driving lab to conduct in-line characterization of key battery properties for numerous new cathode formulations at a pace that matches BattMAP’s existing high-throughput synthesis. By eliminating characterization as a bottleneck, this integration should enable a seamless, end-to-end workflow – from synthesis to characterization – making a significant leap from the previous approach of testing each formulation individually and unlocking true high-throughput materials discovery.“Automated laboratories like the NRC’s BattMAP are the future of industrial research,” said Pulsenics Co-Founder and COO Mariam Awara. “We’re proud to be a key enabler in helping the NRC realize its vision for the self-driving lab and high-throughput experimentation. Together, we can find new battery chemistries that create jobs right here in Canada.”About PulsenicsPulsenics leads the field of electrochemical performance diagnostics with groundbreaking hardware, real-time data hub and revolutionary Performance Cataloguer solution. Their novel electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) solution allows for rapid diagnostics at all volumes. High-throughput OEMs can depend on Pulsenics to forecast cell performance, identify mechanical defects and streamline manufacturing processes with real-time data analysis. Pulsenics is paving the way forward toward a more reliable and efficient electrochemical industry. Learn more at www.pulsenics.com Media contact: Wes Andrewswesandrews@pulsenics.comAbout CBMIHosted by the National Research Council of Canada's Clean Energy Innovation Research Centre, the Critical Battery Materials Initiative is establishing automated, AI-enabled platforms that can discover new critical battery materials and processes faster than ever before, contributing to the growth of a sustainable Canadian battery supply chain.

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