Golf Live & FlightScope Deliver Data-Driven Video Analysis to Mevo+ and Gen2 Owners

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Golf Live and FlightScope Partner to Provide a FREE Swing Analysis to Mevo+ and Gen2 Owners during the 2026 PGA Championship, the Year's 2nd Major.

Golfers have access to an incredible amount of information, including video and data. Our collaboration with FlightScope pairs trusted data with expert coaching seamlessly – anytime, anywhere.” — Keith Scioli, Founder & CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf Live , the leading virtual golf instruction platform, and FlightScope , the industry leader in radar-photo equipped launch monitors, announced a new promotion designed to enhance the learning experience for Mevo+ and Gen2 users through integrated video and data-driven coaching. The promotion begins May 7th and continues through the 2nd Major of the season; the PGA Championship, concluding on May 20th, 2026.The promotion provides a complimentary professional swing evaluation for Mevo+ and Gen2 owners, combined with a free 30-day trial subscription to Golf Live+. The analysis demonstrates how integrated launch monitor data and video work together to accelerate player improvement—whether working with a coach remotely or in-person.The collaboration between Golf Live and FlightScope highlights the world’s first integration of live, remote video capture technology with precise launch monitor data. By combining FlightScope’s industry-leading launch monitor data with Golf Live’s virtual coaching platform, students and coaches can connect remotely with access to the tools and information that were previously restricted to in-person sessions. This initiative creates a connected ecosystem that supports both players and coaches.For FlightScope Mevo+ and Gen2 owners, the promotion provides a new layer of value—transforming their launch monitors data and synchronized swing video into personalized coaching insights. For Golf Live coaches, it opens access to a highly engaged audience of dedicated golfers actively using performance technology.“Golfers today have access to an incredible amount of information, including data. Understanding how to apply that data seamlessly when it is integrated with video is where real improvement happens,” said Keith Scioli, Founder and CEO of Golf Live. “This collaboration with FlightScope helps bridge that gap by pairing trusted data with expert coaching in a seamless accessible manner – anytime, anywhere.”Mevo+ and Gen2 owners will utilize the FS Golf software on their phone or tablet to capture ball and club data and a video of their swing, either down-the-line or face-on. Once uploaded to the players account on the Golf Live App, the completed analysis will provide clear, actionable feedback tied to the data and video. The analyzed video will be stored in the player’s locker on Golf Live for access by the player at any time. Participants will also receive a 30-day trial subscription to Golf Live+, a content-rich platform of instructional videos and Live Streams from the world’s top coaches.The promotion will be supported through coordinated email campaigns, social media activations, webinars, and live-streamed educational content from both organizations. These efforts will focus on helping golfers better understand how to use integrated data and video effectively while showcasing real-world coaching applications.This promotion represents a shared commitment by Golf Live and FlightScope to make high-quality instruction more accessible and actionable for golfers at all levels. By simplifying the connection between video, data, and coaching, the partnership aims to deliver a more engaging and results-driven learning experience.Golfers with a Mevo+ or Gen2 can begin the process immediately by downloading the Golf Live App with no upfront costs or credit card required. For full instructions on how to submit a swing for a free analysis, visit: www.flightscope.com/pages/golf-live ABOUT GOLF LIVEGolf Live is a next-generation virtual golf instruction platform that enables real-time remote coaching through patented live video replay technology. With advanced video analysis tools and automatic lesson storage, instructors can deliver personalized sessions both in-person or remotely. The platform delivers powerful tools for instruction, performance analysis, and communication – anytime, anywhere – and a complete business platform for coaches and academies to scale their business in a single application. Golf Live+ is a new subscription-based content and education portal with videos and Live Streams from the world’s top coaches. Visit www.golfliveapp.com or email contact@golfliveapp.com.About FlightScopeFlightScope, the industry leader and original pioneer in tracking and analyzing sports performance data, traces its origins back to 1989. Originally developed for defense projectile tracking, FlightScope redirected its expertise to revolutionize sports. With an unrelenting focus on innovation, precision and IP protection, FlightScope continues to deliver cutting-edge technologies that empower athletes and coaches across golf, baseball, softball, tennis, cricket and beyond. For the accuracy you demand, FlightScope delivers performance data you can trust. Visit www.flightscope.com

Golf Live FlightScope Free Swing Analysis Promo Video

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