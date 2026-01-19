GOLF LIVE ANNOUNCES 2 X MAJOR CHAMPION, DUSTIN JOHNSON, AS AN INVESTOR

2 x Major Champion, 24 x PGA Tour Winner, Past #1 Ranked Player in the World Golf Live logo

Former #1 player in the world, 2 x Major Champion, and LIV star, Dustin Johnson, invests in innovative golf instruction platform, Golf Live.

I’m excited to invest in Golf Live as they are building the future of golf instruction and interactive content. Golf Live is building the future of how golf is taught, consumed, and experienced.” — Dustin Johnson, Investor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf Live , the market leader in live, virtual coaching, has announced that 2-time Major Champion, Dustin Johnson , has become an investor in the company. Johnson, a former #1 ranked player in the world, 24-time PGA Tour winner, and Captain of the 4Aces GC on LIV, joins a number of professional golfers, top ranked coaches, and others as an investor in Golf Live.“I’m excited to invest in Golf Live as they are building out the future of golf instruction and interactive content. Golf instruction has always been important to me personally, that’s why I started the Dustin Johnson Golf School”, states Johnson. “What impressed me most about Golf Live was the team and their long-term vision for live-streaming content in the golf space. They’re not just building an app, they’re building the future of how golf is taught, consumed, and experienced.”Keith Scioli, CEO and Co-Founder of Golf Live added, “It is beyond exciting to have Dustin put his faith and support behind our mission. What started out as an idea to connect players and coaches virtually has grown into a complete business management and community platform. Dustin caught on early in our discussions that Golf Live is more than an app; it is laying the foundation for how golf is taught, how golf will be consumed in the future, and how multiple aspects around the game will be experienced. To partner with Dustin is an honor at the highest level.”The Golf Live app is a multifaceted tool that allows students and coaches to connect in-person or virtually, in real-time, with full video capture, replay, analysis and more. All lessons are stored for review in the student’s locker. Students and coaches can text, live chat, exchange swings and tips, schedule and pay for lessons and more all inside of a single app. Live Streams and content from top coaches and professional players are available either live or available after the fact to those registered on the free app. New features are being introduced that will expand the reach and influence of Golf Live and its users.ABOUT GOLF LIVEGolf Live, the Future of Golf Instruction, revolutionizes instruction with live, virtual video capture and replay. Our patented technology, live video replay, enhances remote coaching through real-time interaction between student and coach. With advanced video analysis tools and automatic lesson storage, instructors can deliver personalized sessions both in-person or remotely. The FlightScope integration takes remote and in-person golf instruction to a new level with the immediate capture, replay and storage of video and launch data synched together. Live Stream capabilities, Video Analysis Exchange, Instant Chat & Text, Payment Processing, In App Scheduling and Golf Live+ provide users with a full complement of coaching and learning tools. Visit www.golfliveapp.com or email contact@golfliveapp.com.For media inquiries, contact:media@golfliveapp.com

