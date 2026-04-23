Golf Live Powers LPGA Lesson Zone at Chevron Championship

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Bringing Hybrid Coaching to the Year's First Major

The Chevron Championship is a significant milestone for Golf Live. LPGA Professionals are providing the instruction while we demonstrate our platform’s capabilities in a high-performance environment.” — Keith Scioli, Founder & CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf Live , the leading digital platform for golf instruction, is powering the coaching experience within the LPGA Lesson Zone at this week’s Chevron Championship in Houston, Texas. As the first LPGA major of the season, the event provides a global stage for the debut of Golf Live as the Valued Coaching Application for LPGA Professionals.The LPGA Lesson Zone is an interactive, fan-focused instructional environment where attendees receive live coaching from LPGA Professionals. For fans, the experience becomes more than a one-time lesson—it becomes a starting point for ongoing improvement. With Golf Live now integrated into this experience, instruction extends beyond the moment—combining in-person coaching with digital tools that capture, deliver, and sustain engagement beyond the lesson.Through the Golf Live platform, LPGA instructors can seamlessly manage their coaching workflow by capturing lessons digitally, delivering personalized follow-up content, and maintaining ongoing communication with golfers after the event. This approach transforms a single lesson into a continuous coaching relationship, bridging the gap between in-person interaction and long-term development.“The Chevron Championship activation represents a significant milestone for Golf Live,” stated Keith Scioli, Founder and CEO of Golf Live. “Combined with the LPGA Professionals providing the hands-on instruction, we can demonstrate our platform’s capabilities in a high-performance, high-visibility environment. By operating within a major championship setting alongside LPGA Professionals, Golf Live reinforces its role as a trusted solution for modern golf instruction. This activation marks the beginning of a broader rollout with LPGA Professionals everywhere.”This integration highlights the evolution of coaching into a hybrid model—where in-person experiences are enhanced and extended through digital connectivity. It also underscores the growing demand for tools that enable instructors to scale their businesses, deepen engagement with students, and deliver consistent, high-quality instruction beyond traditional settings.ABOUT GOLF LIVEGolf Live, the Future of Golf Instruction, revolutionizes instruction with live, virtual video capture and replay. Our patented technology, live video replay, enhances remote coaching through real-time interaction between student and coach. With advanced video analysis tools and automatic lesson storage, instructors can deliver personalized sessions both in-person or remotely. Lesson Management, Calendar Integration, Coaching Tools, Communication Tools, My Library, Live Streaming, Marketplace Exposure, Web Profile, Advanced Scheduling Functions, Business Reporting, Forecasting, Multi-coach Management, Centralized Payments, Administrative Oversight, Academy Content Controls, and Golf Live+, a new content and education portal for coaches and players, provide users with a full complement of coaching, communication, and business management tools. Visit www.golfliveapp.com or email contact@golfliveapp.com.

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