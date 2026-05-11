Watch: Coach Chapin brings energy to CHCF

After three decades as a teacher, Coach Carl Chapin is bringing energy to his second career as a CDCR physical education teacher.

Since 2021, Coach Chapin has worked at California Health Care Facility (CHCF) in Stockton.

Watch the video (story continues below):

“I thoroughly enjoy bringing physical education and recreation activities to the incarcerated people of this facility,” he said. “I want the yard and the areas when I’m over here to be active. I’m trying to bring energy to the facility.”

One of his goals is to help the incarcerated make better choices which will ultimately help them when they transition back into their communities.

“Physical exercise is absolutely the best medicine known to mankind, and I try to instill that in them,” he explained. “I hope I’m bringing healthier lifestyles to everybody I come in contact with here at CHCF.”

Learn more about physical education programs on the CDCR website.

Video by Bernadette Durley, TV Specialist

Story by Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR editor

Office of Public and Employee Communications

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