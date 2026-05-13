Incarcerated Person Apprehended after Walking Away from Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced that the incarcerated person who walked away on May 9, 2026, from Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County has been apprehended.

At 7:05 p.m. on May 12, Francisco Cervantes, 41, was taken into custody without incident by CDCR Office of Correctional Safety, Special Agents in the city of Fontana, California. He has been transported to the California Institution for Men.

Cervantes was received from San Bernardino County on May 21, 2024. He was sentenced to five years, eight months for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Francisco Cervantes

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