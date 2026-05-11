New Kratom Law Now in Effect

On May 6, 2026, the Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF) implemented new requirements for kratom processors and kratom retailers, as directed by the Utah State Legislature under S.B. 45 Kratom Adjustments.

The regulations that went into effect on May 6 ban any kratom product that is not “pure leaf kratom” as defined in Utah Code Section 4-45-102 . Pure leaf kratom products are those that are identifiable as plant matter and are not mixed with other substances. Under the new law, kratom extracts or products made from extracts are not considered pure leaf kratom and cannot be sold. Additionally, kratom products may only be sold by retailers that are registered as a Retail Tobacco Speciality Business (RTSB).

To help kratom processors transition as these changes are implemented, products not considered pure leaf kratom may continue to be manufactured in Utah until March 2027, but may not be sold here.

“These changes to the kratom law are significant, but necessary to keep the public safe. UDAF is committed to helping kratom processors and retailers understand the requirements and navigate the changes successfully.” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson.

The full text of S.B. 45 can be found on the H.B. 45 Kratom Adjustments page, and information about UDAF’s kratom program is located at https://ag.utah.gov/specialized-products/kratom/. If you run a business that may be affected by these changes, you may contact the kratom program at [email protected] for assistance.