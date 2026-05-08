UDAF Hosts 2nd Annual Utah’s Own Spring Market

Utah’s Own is returning to Oliver’s Place in Pleasant Grove for the second annual Spring Market on Saturday, May 9th. The 2026 market is hosting over 25 local vendors, all members of the Utah’s Own program. The event will happen from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM, with a special visit from a Highland calf “Marshmellow” and a butterfly release outside of the market at 12:00 PM. The first 50 guests to arrive at the market will also be given farm-fresh eggs by the Smith family, the owners of Oliver’s Place and Hee Haw Farms.

Oliver’s Place is a fifth-generation family farm, beautiful event venue, and agritourism destination with a rich agricultural heritage in the heart of Utah County. Along with the cafe and farm market that is regularly part of the venue, vendors will be selling local Utah meats & fresh bread, artisan treats & drinks, locally-made spices, body care products, and more.

The 2025 Utah’s Own Spring Market successfully connects local businesses to the community with Utah sourced products that boost the local economy, shortens supply chains, and promotes food security. It also provides an opportunity to support the agriculture and food industries through a tough year for Utah’s farmers and ranchers.

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“We are thrilled to offer such a unique opportunity to support local! This year’s drought and late freeze has been hard on farmers and ranchers which has negatively impacted the local supply chain. We hope to see a great turnout to support our producers, vendors, and provide a memorable event for the community!” said Emily Ashby, Utah’s Own Program Manager.

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Event Details: