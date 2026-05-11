New Licensing Requirements Now in Effect for Retailers Selling Tobacco, Nicotine, Kratom, and Cannabinoid Products

On May 6, 2026, the Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF) implemented new requirements for specialized product retailers, as directed by the Utah State Legislature under H.B. 385 Specialized Products Sales Amendments. “Specialized products” as defined by H.B. 385 include cannabinoid products, kratom & tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, and other substances described in the bill.

The regulations that went into effect on May 6 include a requirement that all Specialized Product retailers obtain a new license from UDAF in addition to all other required licenses. The new license will require payment of a fee between $300 and $2500 depending on the type of products sold. Licensed retailers will also need to provide UDAF with a list of specialized products they sell as well as ingredient information if requested. Specialized Product retailers must be in compliance with the new regulations to continue or initiate product sales in Utah.

“Our goal is to provide retailers with clear guidance and a workable path to compliance as these new regulations are implemented. This is a significant update for affected businesses, and UDAF is committed to helping retailers understand the requirements and navigate the changes successfully.” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson.

H.B. 385 centralized the regulation of specialized products under UDAF and established definitions, new license types for kratom and other specialized product retailers, a kratom & additional product requirements. UDAF has published new guidance for retailers and will assist them as they work towards compliance with the new rules. The full text of H.B. 385 can be found on the H.B. 385 Specialized Product Sales Amendments page, and information about UDAF’s Specialized Products Division is located at https://ag.utah.gov/specialized-products. If you run a business that may be affected by these changes, contact [email protected] or [email protected] for assistance.