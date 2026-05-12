Bank gives back to community with free summer event

Free community event features family activities and food drive for People In Need of Delaware County

This event is a chance for us to bring people together, celebrate the start of summer, and support a great cause at the same time.” — Swati Goyal Agarwal, Lewis Center branch manager at The Union Bank Co.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Union Bank Company is gearing up to welcome the community back for one of its most anticipated annual traditions. The fifth annual Party in the Parking Lot will take place on Friday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the bank’s Lewis Center Branch, located at 30 Coal Bend, Delaware, Ohio.Designed as a free, family-friendly event, The Union Bank Co.’s Party in the Parking Lot brings together local families, businesses, and community organizations for an afternoon of fun, connection, and giving back. Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities for all ages, including interactive entertainment, kids’ attractions, and “touch-a-truck” with the fire department.Guests will also be treated to complimentary food, face painting and balloon animals, music provided by Sunny 95, and giveaways throughout the event, with local companies on-site sharing samples and engaging with attendees.In addition to the festivities, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food or cash donations to support People In Need, Inc. (PIN) of Delaware County, a nonprofit dedicated to providing emergency assistance to individuals and families in the region. Donation bins will be available on-site.“At The Union Bank Company, we believe strong communities are built through connection,” said Swati Goyal Agarwal, Lewis Center branch manager at The Union Bank Co. “This event is a chance for us to bring people together, celebrate the start of summer, and support a great cause at the same time.”Over the years, Party in the Parking Lot has grown into a signature summer kickoff event, drawing families from across Delaware County and the greater Columbus area. This year’s event promises to continue that tradition with an even greater focus on community engagement and impact.For more information on this and future events with The Union Bank Company, reach out to sgoyal@theubank.com***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY:Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion, Paulding and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com ###Photo and interview opportunities are available during the event. To coordinate coverage, contact Alexa Hess.

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