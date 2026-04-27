ASTERRA takes satellite leak detection center stage at IWA Water Loss 2026 in Rio

Advanced leak detection is now core strategy for utilities under pressure to improve resilience, protect supply, and strengthen financial performance

Satellite intelligence and AI are no longer future concepts in water management.” — James Perry, chief executive officer of ASTERRA

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTERRA is bringing satellite-based infrastructure solutions to IWA Water Loss 2026, the International Water Association’s global gathering for water loss management. Taking place April 26-29, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, the conference is the sector’s leading international forum on non-revenue water (NRW), innovation, and sustainable water management.With a message built around turning water loss into climate action, ASTERRA will showcase how satellite and AI-based leak detection helps utilities move faster, see deeper, and recover water often missed by conventional methods. With an exhibition presence at booth #16, a partner event during the conference, and several technical presentations on the agenda, ASTERRA is set to show why advanced leak detection is becoming a core strategy for utilities under pressure to improve resilience, protect supply, and strengthen financial performance.“Utilities need clarity, speed, and results,” said James Perry, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “When water is lost underground, utilities lose volume, efficiency, margin, and resilience. ASTERRA helps utilities find what they cannot see, prioritize where to act, and turn non-revenue water into recovered capacity. That is the conversation we are bringing to Rio.”Visitors to ASTERRA’s booth will see how the company’s satellite-based approach helps utilities detect hidden underground leaks across large networks without relying on slow, block-by-block field sweeps. ASTERRA’s presence at IWA Water Loss reflects the growing urgency around smarter NRW strategies as utilities face aging infrastructure, tighter budgets, and rising pressure to translate water efficiency into measurable outcomes.ASTERRA will present on “An In-Depth Look into Different Types of Technologies within Satellite-Based Leak Detection,” offering a technical perspective on how different satellite approaches compare in terms of strengths, use cases, and field value.Carolina del Pilar Villacis Espinoza and Luis Aguilar, of INTEGRORED, ASTERRA’s partner, will present on the “Use of Satellite Detection for NRW Recovery, Focused on Financial Sustainability in Drinking Water and Drainage Service Providers,” highlighting how utilities can maximize the financial impact of leak detection investment.Building on this, ASTERRA partner, Águasistemas, Lda will share “Reducing Water Loss through Satellite Leak Detection: A Joint Initiative of Seven Water Utilities in the Algarve.” This presentation will be given by Eduardo Rodrigues and Fábio Inácio.“Satellite intelligence and AI are no longer future concepts in water management. They are practical tools utilities can use right now to find hidden losses, recover water, and operate with greater confidence,” Perry stated.To connect with ASTERRA during their IWA Water Loss events, reach out to inquiry@ASTERRA.io.***About ASTERRAASTERRA provides actionable intelligence for infrastructure management, water conservation, and environmental monitoring using data from satellites and artificial intelligence. Its solutions help utilities, governments, and industries detect underground leaks, assess soil moisture, and manage water and wastewater systems and infrastructure more efficiently. ASTERRA has supported more than 600 customers worldwide, helping identify over 200,000 leaks and saving 4.1 billion m³ of water, 2.3 TWh of energy, and 1.5 million metric tons of CO₂, helping utilities drive significant cost savings. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io ###

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