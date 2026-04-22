FTD Solutions Inc. announces joining imec’s research program for advanced sustainable semiconductor manufacturing

Partnership supports research and development in industrial water management, chemical modeling, and net-zero semiconductor operations

Semiconductor manufacturing depends on increasingly complex water and chemical systems. ” — Slava Libman, chief executive officer of FTD Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FTD Solutions Inc., a leader in industrial water intelligence, water governance, and Active Water Management™ solutions, today announced that it has joined imec’s Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program. Through this partnership, the two companies will collaborate to promote technological research and development (R&D) that contributes to a more sustainable world.Imec, headquartered in Leuven (Belgium), is a world-leading research and innovation hub in advanced semiconductor technologies. To address the sustainability challenges of the semiconductor industry, imec leverages its know-how in semiconductor manufacturing processes and its central role in the semiconductor ecosystem to assess and improve R&D fab processes. Imec’s SSTS program brings the entire semiconductor value chain together with the aim of reducing its environmental footprint. FTD’s expertise in operational water intelligence will enhance imec’s deep research capabilities and knowledge on sustainable industrial systems, including industrial water management.“Partnering with imec is an important milestone for FTD Solutions and for the semiconductor industry,” said Slava Libman, chief executive officer of FTD Solutions. “Semiconductor manufacturing depends on increasingly complex water and chemical systems. This collaboration expands the scope of the insights our models can deliver, helping manufacturers reduce cost, accelerate decisions, protect water circularity, reduce risk, and drive more sustainable operations.”One of the industry’s challenges is that manufacturing technology and facility technology are often managed separately. That divide can introduce inefficiencies and limit system-level optimization, particularly in cross-cutting issues, such as PFAS management, where the right solution may involve upstream process elimination, downstream wastewater treatment, or a combination of both. This collaboration is rooted in the need for holistic, technically defensible models that connect these domains and support more informed decision-making as the industry navigates rapid change.After identifying an opportunity to strengthen the imec.netzero model through a more complete definition of wastewater and water reclamation systems and their impact on site sustainability, imec and FTD initiated a joint development program to address the gap and enhance their respective models.The collaboration is focused on delivering more actionable site-level insights, including clearer water conservation accounting, while supporting facility managers in navigating increasingly complex operational and strategic decisions.“Sustainable semiconductor manufacturing requires a holistic view of both process and facility technologies. By working with FTD Solutions, we are strengthening our ability to support long-term standardization of holistic water management practices. This collaboration will enable better-informed decision-making for fab operators and supports the industry’s broader goals around sustainability, transparency, and long-term operational resilience,” said Emily Gallagher, SSTS Program Director at imec.The agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing practical, scalable sustainability solutions by connecting research with real-world factory applications, driving improvements in operational efficiency and resource use across the semiconductor industry.***About FTD SolutionsFTD Solutions exists to transform how industrial organizations manage water by elevating it to a mission-critical infrastructure. Through Active Water Management™, FTD enables the visibility, insight, and control required to sustain performance, reduce risk, and support confident decision-making across operations, capital, and sustainability.###

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