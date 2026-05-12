MessageWatcher and CellTrust Partner to Close the Business Text Messaging Compliance Gap

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MessageWatcher, a provider of electronic communications archiving, supervision, and compliance solutions, today announced a new reseller agreement with CellTrust, a provider of compliant mobile communications solutions. Through the agreement, MessageWatcher will offer CellTrust's text messaging capabilities as part of its broader communications compliance offering for regulated organizations.Business texting is now routine. For many regulated firms in financial services and state and local government, however, text messaging remains one of the most persistent gaps in their compliance programs. The agreement is designed to strengthen MessageWatcher's ability to help those firms capture, retain, and supervise business text messaging as part of a broader communications compliance program.By adding CellTrust's text messaging capabilities to its offering, MessageWatcher expects to provide customers with a more complete path to retain, review, and supervise business communications across channels. The combined offering is intended to help firms strengthen compliance programs related to books-and-records and supervisory obligations, including those associated with SEC Rules 17a-3, 17a-4, and 204-2, as well as FINRA Rules 3110 and 4511."Business text messaging has become a normal part of how regulated firms communicate, but for many organizations it remains a compliance gap," said Craig Dinan, CEO of MessageWatcher. "Our agreement with CellTrust helps us offer customers a practical way to bring text messaging into a broader compliance workflow for retention, review, and supervision. We believe this is an important step in helping firms reduce risk from unmanaged mobile communications."MessageWatcher's platform helps organizations archive and review electronic communications for compliance, supervision, e-discovery, and risk management. The practical impact is significant. An affordable, integrated archiving solution like MessageWatcher saves clients hours when dealing with regulatory examinations, audits, internal investigations, and general operations. In litigation scenarios, the platform can retrieve in seconds what outside counsel would otherwise charge thousands to reconstruct. Regulated firms in financial services and government gain a practical option that fits within the compliance relationship and workflow they already use, without having to adopt a large all-in-one platform."CellTrust is pleased to work with MessageWatcher to help regulated firms address the realities of modern business communication," said Sean Moshir, Co-founder, CEO & Chairman of CellTrust. "Organizations need compliance solutions that reflect how employees and advisers actually communicate today. By working with MessageWatcher, we can help firms extend compliant capture and oversight to mobile text messaging as part of a broader communications compliance strategy."Rather than requiring firms to stitch together multiple separate providers, the partnership gives customers a more streamlined way to incorporate business text messaging into a secure, reviewable compliance framework, supporting retention, supervision, and review obligations under SEC and FINRA rules."Our goal is to help customers simplify compliance without sacrificing coverage," added Craig Dinan. "Firms want a manageable way to oversee the channels their employees actually use. This agreement helps us deliver a more complete solution while staying focused on usability, service, and practical compliance outcomes."For regulated firms, the ability to preserve and review business text messaging is becoming increasingly important not only for regulatory compliance, but also for internal investigations, litigation readiness, and operational oversight. Through this expanded offering, MessageWatcher expects to help customers address those needs with greater consistency across communications channels.About MessageWatcherMessageWatcher provides electronic communications archiving, supervision, and compliance solutions designed to help organizations retain, review, and manage business communications across multiple digital channels. Its solutions support compliance, e-discovery, and risk management needs for regulated and other compliance-conscious organizations. For more information, visit www.MessageWatcher.com

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