Norman Grant Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 List

Norman Grant, Managing Director of Grant Capital and a Partner of Integrated Equity Management Partners

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Equity Management Partners (IEMP) is proud to announce that Norman Grant, Managing Director of Grant Capital and a Partner of Integrated Equity Management Partners, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 list.The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking, published in partnership with SHOOK Research, is built on independent due diligence. Advisors are evaluated through in-person or virtual interviews and assessed on qualitative factors including compliance records and professional conduct. No advisor pays to be ranked, and that independence is what makes this recognition meaningful to clients and the industry alike.Norman utilizes a quantitative investment approach alongside tax, estate, and capital planning strategies to serve high-achieving families, business owners, and retirees in building long-term, multigenerational wealth. He and his team serve clients nationwide through a personalized, team-based model rooted in proactive planning and high-touch service."This recognition from Forbes and SHOOK Research speaks to something we see every day in how Norman operates," said Cammy Smith, CEO & President of Integrated Equity Management. "His commitment to rigorous, client-first planning is exactly the standard we hold across the IEM Partners network, and being identified through an independent evaluation process makes this honor especially meaningful.""Being included on the Forbes Best-in-State list is humbling because of how the ranking is done," said Norman Grant. "The evaluation process reflects a standard of integrity I believe every advisor should aspire to. Our focus remains on delivering disciplined, transparent planning that helps clients build and preserve wealth across generations."Grant Capital continues to experience significant organic growth under Norman's leadership, supporting clients through pivotal financial moments including liquidity events, retirement transitions, and multigenerational wealth planning. His structured, long-term orientation helps clients align financial strategies with broader life goals.Norman's full Forbes profile can be viewed here:About Integrated Equity ManagementIntegrated Equity Management, Inc. is a full-service wealth management firm serving more than 926 households with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under advisement*. IEM provides tailored financial planning and investment management services to clients across 46 states. As the parent company of Integrated Equity Management Partners, IEM is dedicated to empowering advisors while delivering thoughtful, client-centered financial solutions.*As of December 20252026 Forbes Best In State Wealth Advisors, created by SHOOK Research. Presented in April 2026 based on data gathered from June 2024 to June 2025. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary.Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor.7900 International Drive, Suite 405, Bloomington, MN 55425. www.integratedequity.net | (952) 854-5544

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