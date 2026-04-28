Impresiv Health and Harmony Healthcare IT Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Payers Decommission Legacy Systems

New offering enables payers to retire enterprise systems while maintaining compliant, on-demand access to historical data

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impresiv Health , a healthcare consulting and managed services firm focused on technology enablement for payers, today announced a strategic partnership with Harmony Healthcare IT , a leader in legacy data archiving and system decommissioning. The partnership brings a purpose-built solution to health plans, TPAs, and ACOs seeking to retire outdated administrative and clinical systems while preserving access to critical historical data.As payers accelerate platform modernization initiatives, many are left managing a growing footprint of legacy systems that are costly to maintain and difficult to govern. Systems such as care management solutions, claims systems, and provider contract management solutions often remain in place long after replacement due to ongoing requirements for audits, regulatory reporting, claims history, member inquiries, and litigation support.Impresiv Health and Harmony Healthcare IT are addressing this challenge by combining Harmony's proven data archiving platform with Impresiv Health's deep expertise in payer operations, platform implementation, and data management. Together, the organizations provide a structured, low-risk path to fully decommission legacy systems while maintaining secure, compliant, and accessible historical data."Health plans are under pressure to modernize their technology stack without losing visibility into the data and workflows that still support compliance and operations," said Marcus Fontaine, CEO of Impresiv Health. "Legacy systems often stay in place far longer than they should because there isn't a clear, trusted path to retire them. This partnership gives our clients a practical way to decommission those platforms with less risk, lower cost, and greater confidence."Harmony Healthcare IT's platform enables organizations to archive and access legacy data without maintaining the original application or infrastructure. By eliminating the need to support aging systems, health plans can reduce IT spend, mitigate security vulnerabilities, simplify compliance workflows, and minimize operational burden."Legacy system decommissioning presents a significant opportunity for health plans operating in highly complex data environments to drive meaningful cost savings, simplify infrastructure, and improve long-term financial performance," said Brian Liddell, President and CFO, Harmony Healthcare IT. “Impresiv Health brings a strong understanding of payer data structures and the execution capabilities needed to deploy our solution within these organizations. We're excited to partner in helping health plans modernize more effectively."Through this partnership, Impresiv Health will incorporate legacy system decommissioning into its broader platform optimization and managed services offerings, enabling clients to address both forward-looking transformation and the responsible retirement of legacy infrastructure.For more information about this partnership or to schedule a discussion, contact:Joe ArbuthnottSVP, Healthcare PartnershipsImpresiv Healthjarbuthnott@impresivhealth.comAbout Impresiv HealthImpresiv Health is a healthcare consulting and services firm dedicated to supporting health plans, TPAs, and ACOs across clinical, operational, and technology functions. The firm helps payer organizations optimize core platforms, improve workflows, strengthen compliance, and address workforce and delivery challenges through consulting, managed services, and staffing solutions. Impresiv Health is known for its hands-on, execution-focused approach and deep expertise across leading payer platforms. Learn more at www.impresivhealth.com About Harmony Healthcare ITHarmony Healthcare IT is a trusted partner in health data management, archiving, and migration. Since 2006, the company has preserved and managed billions of patient records across the United States, helping healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems while ensuring data is accessible, compliant, and actionable. From migration to cloud-based archiving, Harmony Healthcare IT’s platform supports the critical link between historical data and future-facing care. Learn more at harmonyhit.com. Harmony Healthcare IT is a Novacap portfolio company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.